Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which Harry Potter Character He Wants To Play On HBO TV Series

Former Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe revealed the role he would like to play in the TV series reboot of the franchise on HBO. From 2001 to 2011, Radcliffe, along with names like Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, defined fantasy storytelling on the big screen for a generation of moviegoing fans as the trio brought together Harry Potter's triumvirate of main characters: Harry, Ron, and Hermione. However, the roles are being recast for the new HBO TV show, with a new batch of young actors set to bring the characters to life.

As rumors swirl about potential casting information for the new Harry Potter TV series, former star Daniel Radcliffe addressed who he would want to play in the reboot. Several franchise alums have discussed the idea of returning to the Wizarding World (or staying very far away from it) with the reveal of the new TV show project, but whether Radcliffe will remains a significant question for fans.

Speaking with The Movie Dweeb in a recent interview, Radcliffe revealed that he thinks it would be fun to play Sirius Black in the TV take on Harry Potter, noting that he has always considered the character as "super cool:"

"A moving portrait? I am trying to think what is like a fun role that is not too many days. I always thought one of the other great characters in the series is Sirius Black. [He] is obviously super cool."

However, the former franchise figurehead added that he also thinks "there is no world in which [he] will actually be playing that character:"

"But I can tell you, there is no world in which I will actually be playing that character, but I will give you the headline of 'Dan Radcliffe says Sirius Black would be fun to play, but he won't actually be doing it.'"

Thus far, only a handful of characters have been cast for the Harry Potter TV series, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape; however, the role of Sirius has yet to have any actor attached in an official capacity.

The HBO Harry Potter show is a massive undertaking for the Warner Bros.-owned network, setting in motion what is expected to be a decade-long effort to bring all eight books of J.K. Rowling's to life on the small screen season by season.

The series is in the midst of an international casting search as it looks to sign on several young actors to bring to life the characters that Daniel Radcliffe and co. did in the early 2000s. Filming on the first season is reportedly set to start this summer, with a release expected sometime in mid-2026.

Will Any Original Harry Potter Cast Come Back for the TV Show?

Warner Bros.

Despite Daniel Radcliffe's not expecting to play any role in the Harry Potter TV series (beyond a cameo), several of Radcliffe's former co-stars have said they would be open to returning to Hogwarts.

As mentioned in the interview with The Movie Dweeb, rumors have been swirling that Tom Felton, the original Draco Malfoy star, has been attached to the TV project to play Lucius Malfoy (a role originally occupied by Jonathan Isaacs).

The actor is reported to be working behind the scenes on the TV series, so it would not be surprising if he appeared in some capacity when the show premieres.

Former Harry Potter star Alfred Enoch shared his thoughts recently about coming back to the franchise in some form, saying he would "love" to be brought in for the TV series, whether that be in front or behind the camera:

"I wish I could say I learned enough to be a mentor to anyone, but I think probably they'd have to find someone else for that... I'd love that. That's good. That's only a one-season job, isn't it?"

Ron Weasley star Rupert Grint has also been quoted on the subject, telling fans before the announcement of the TV show proper that "if the timing was right," he would be up for coming back to Harry Potter; although, that was in regards to reprising his role as the youngest Weasley boy, which seems unlikely to happen in the TV show, where new actors are being cast to play these iconic roles:

Given that the new HBO show will be covering the events of the books once again, it seems unlikely that these classic Potter actors will come back. However, if they do, they will almost surely be in a very limited capacity, as Warner Bros. aims to put the spotlight on a new generation of Harry Potter actors.