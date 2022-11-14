Harrison Ford Rumored to Transform to Red Hulk In Upcoming MCU Movie

It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to have another Hulk-sized problem on its hands, and it's coming in the form of an angry Harrison Ford.

Thunderbolt Ross first entered the MCU back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, formerly played by the late William Hurt, where he was a thorn in Bruce Banner’s side from the start.

That thorn only grows sharper in the comics as the character eventually goes on to transform into the Red Hulk—a character whose first appearance on the page was also back in 2008. Fans have wondered ever since if the character would go on to see the same fate in the MCU.

Many thought it would happen at some point during She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s nine-episode first season, but it never came.

Now, it seems the fateful moment is finally confirmed to arrive alongside Harrison Ford's debut as Thunderbolt Ross.

Captain America vs. The Red Hulk

According to insider Daniel Richtman, The Red Hulk will be appearing in Captain America: New World Order.

Richtman shared information from a listing on a casting grid for the upcoming movie, which named Harrison Ford's character as "Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross/Red Hulk," confirming that he will be turning into the Red Hulk at some point in the film.

The listing further described the role, noting how "[siphoned] radiation" will lead to Ross transforming "into the Red Hulk:"

"... Male, anywhere between 50s-80s. Lead. The former Lieutenant General of the United States Army and Secretary of State, now President of the United States. Using radiation siphoned transformed Ross into the Red Hulk. SET Harrison Ford."

The same listing also mentioned a character named "Hannah" who could end up being a love interest for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

"Female, early to mid 30s. Lead... Opposite Anthony [Mackie], possibly a love interest, there will be an option for more after this film. WILL BE A STRAIGHT OFFER."

Is Ross' Red Hulk Thanks to the Leader?

This confirmation likely isn’t going to surprise many.

Ever since the character was recast, it was assumed that the move was made because Thunderbolt Ross was about to become a whole lot more relevant in the MCU. The obvious next step in his journey was to become the very thing he once hated so much.

It also perfectly lines up with The Leader being the main villain. In the comics, it’s both he and MODOK who are responsible for creating the Red Hulk in the first place.

While MODOK’s involvement isn’t known, going by the radiation siphoning mentioned in the casting grid, it’s fair to assume that Marvel will be using Tim Blake Nelson’s big bad to start Red Hulk’s MCU origin story.

It’s also very likely that this new Hulk will go on to play a part in projects after the next Captain America film. The most likely candidates would be the already announced Thunderbolts or the highly rumored World War Hulk film.