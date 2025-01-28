Here is Harlem Season 3, Episode 3's confirmed release date and time, along with the remaining Season 3 schedule.

The hit streaming comedy is in the midst of its final season on Amazon Prime Video, bringing a close to the story of the show's central band of friends and the ups and downs of living in New York City as a young 20-something.

Season 3 debuted on January 23 to rave reviews, maintaining the high critical benchmark set by the series' first two seasons.

Harlem Release Plan Detailed

Harlem

Following the debut of Episodes 1 and 2, viewers now know when Harlem Season 3, Episode 3 will be available.

Episode 3 is confirmed to be released on Thursday, January 30. The new episode will come alongside Episode 4 as well, maintaining the series' two-a-week release plan for its latest seasons.

With only six episodes confirmed for Harlem Season 3, the series will conclude with Episodes 5 and 6, which will air a week later on Thursday, February 6.

Season 3 has been confirmed to be the final season of the hit Prime Video comedy, so this will not only be the end of the show's latest batch of episodes but the series as a whole.

Episodes will continue to debut at the time typical of Amazon Prime Video titles, arriving on their release dates at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

Why Is Harlem Coming to an End?

Sadly for fans, Harlem Season 3 will be the last time they see this lovable cast of characters (read more about the Harlem Season 3 cast here).

It is unknown whether this cancelation decision came from Amazon Prime Video or showrunner Tracy Oliver. Still, it was something the creative team knew about from the jump, being able to bring all of the show's character arcs to a proper conclusion.

In a conversation with Elle, Oliver detailed her feelings about the series ending.

"We are in a different climate than we were in 2018 when I first sold the show," Oliver admitted, citing the ever-changing TV landscape for why Season 3 will be Harlem's last:

"TV continues to evolve, and we are in a different climate than we were in 2018, when I first sold the show. We were hit with several setbacks, including a pandemic shutdown in the middle of production and a strike and, honestly, surviving all of that is already a major blessing."

She said that she would "go for many more seasons if it were up to me," but knowing this was the end helped her create a "satisfying" ending:

"That said, I’d go for many more seasons if it were up to me. But knowing this was the end going into it, I approached it with that in mind. I wanted everyone’s stories to feel satisfying, even if it’s not what the audience expected."

Of course, there is always the chance that if Harlem Season 3 were to catch fire and stun viewership-wise, Oliver and crew would be asked to come back for a fourth season. However, it seems highly unlikely at this point.

Thankfully, fans have several more episodes of the series to enjoy and exciting new and returning TV shows set to debut on Amazon Prime Video throughout the rest of the year.

Harlem Season 3 continues with Episodes 3 and 4 coming to Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, January 30 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.