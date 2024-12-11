Amazon Prime Video confirmed release information for Secret Level Episode 9 and beyond following the debut of Episodes 1 through 8.

The streaming anthology series from Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller and renowned animation studio Blur Studio transports fans to the worlds of their favorite video games, telling bite-sized stories centered on gaming hits like Spelunky, Dungeons & Dragons, and Pac-Man.

The animated anthology will be released in two parts. The first eight episodes are streaming on the platform as of December 10.

Secret Level Episode 9 Release Details

Secret Level

In the wake of Secret Level's first eight episodes arriving on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer revealed release details for the rest of the series, starting with the hotly anticipated Episode 9.

The second batch of Secret Level episodes will arrive on the platform on Tuesday, December 17, from Episode 9 to its conclusion in Episode 15.

A specific release time has not been disclosed, but one can assume it will follow that typical of other Prime Video series, arriving on the service at midnight GMT (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT the night before).

Below is a full list of Secret Level's remaining release schedule:

Episode 9 - December 17, 2024

Episode 10 - December 17, 2024

Episode 11 - December 17, 2024

Episode 12 - December 17, 2024

Episode 13 - December 17, 2024

Episode 14 - December 17, 2024

Episode 15 - December 17, 2024

While precisely what will happen in Episode 9 and beyond is unknown, there are still several major gaming IPs that the series confirmed it would tackle in the first season that it has not. These include Spelunky, Concord, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, PlayStation, Spelunky, and The Outer Worlds. So, one can assume each episode in Season 1's second half will tackle one of these remaining titles.

Will More Secret Level Ever Happen?

As far as fans know, this second batch of Secret Levels is all that is planned for the animated anthology series, but that is not to say more could never happen.

Video games offer a wealth of stories and worlds to explore, and this season has proven that Blur Studio and the creative team have the capacity to do so.

Series creator Tim Miller addressed the idea of a potential Season 2 in a recent conversation with Screen Rant, saying "there's so many" stories he would love to tackle but would not specify whether he had started work on a potential follow-up.

Just because there is the potential to do more does not mean it is guaranteed to happen. What Amazon Studios will look at closely as deciding factors will be the show's reception and viewership data from around the world.

Since its release, the series has not fared well critically, sitting at a mediocre 64% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Viewership-wise, the series has been doing a bit better (although it is early). Secret Level debuted in the number one spot on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 TV series list in major territories like the U.S., United Kingdom, and Australia (per FlixPatrol).

Although this has only one day of data behind it, it is a strong start for the streaming series. If it can carry this momentum through the next few weeks and months, a Season 2 will almost surely be greenlit.

Secret Level is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.