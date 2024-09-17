Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship is back for its tenth season with a new roster of culinary contestants and a familiar line-up of judges.

This spooky spin on 2014's Holiday Baking Championship first debuted in 2015 pitting bakers and pastry chefs against one another in two themed challenges per episode.

Episode 1 of Season 10 premiered on Monday, September 16, and is now streaming on Max.

The Halloween Baking Championship's Season 10 Cast

Here's a breakdown of each scream-worthy baker and chef competing in Halloween Baking Championship 2024, as well as this season's host and its panel of costume-clad judges.

John Henson (Host)

Food Network

Comedian, actor, and TV host John Henson is back anchoring Season 10 of the Halloween Baking Championship, a role he's held since 2017 with the exception of 2020.

Carla Hall (Judge)

Food Network

A familiar face to Food Network fans, fan-favorite Carla Hall is back at the judge's table for Season 10 with her colorful style and witty commentary. In addition to judging both the Halloween and Holiday Baking Championships, Hall was a former competitor on Top Chef and a cohost of The Chew.

Zac Young (Judge)

Food Network

Pastry chef Zac Young is known for his appearances in Top Chef: Just Desserts, Unique Sweets, and Netflix's Nailed It! Season 10 marks his fifth time judging the Halloween Baking Championship.

Stephanie Boswell (Judge)

Food Network

Internationally acclaimed pastry chef Stephanie Boswell is another veteran judge reprising her role for Season 10. In addition to critiquing creepy desserts and confections on the network's seasonal competition, Boswell has also hosted Bake or Break and judged the Holiday Baking Championship, the Easter Basket Challenge, and appeared in Chopped Sweets.

Contestants

Hollie Rivera

Food Network

Hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Hollie Rivera is an assistant pastry chef at Cake-ology and looking to make her mark in this year's spooky competition.

Aaron Davis

Food Network

A pastry lead at Arizona's Chateau Luxe, Aaron is one of the returning baking championship competitors having been a finalist in Season 9 of the Holiday Baking Championship and a semi-finalist in Halloween Wars Season 5.

Back in 2022, he revealed to the Phoenix New Times that being on Food Network is "something I’ve wanted to do my entire life."

Manny Martinez

Food Network

A contestant tailor-made for the Halloween Baking Championship, the handlebar-mustached Manny actually owns a horror-themed bakery called The Grim Bakers in San Antonio, Texas.

Carly Robertson

Food Network

The owner of Sugar High Confections bakery in Utah, Robertson is eager to showcase her skills this season and on the Food Network stage.

Joel Gonzalez

Food Network

Another familiar competitor for Food Network fans, Joel Gonzalez previously competed in Season 10 of Halloween Wars. He's also an executive pastry chef in Arizona and a described hip-hop enthusiast.

Lillian Chng

Food Network

Unlike the other pastry chefs and returning competitors in Season 10, Lillian Chng is a home baker from California and owner of Decorated Confections.

Megan Aucone

Food Network

A competitor with an impressive resume to her name, Megan Aucone is a classically trained, award-winning pastry chef. She currently works as the lead cake artist at New Jersey's Uncle Giuseppe's specializing in custom cakes four touring bands and French desserts.

Samantha Santiago Torres

Food Network

Hailing from Illinois, Samantha is an executive pastry chef.

JL Hinojosa

Food Network

Texas' JL Hinojosa works as a pastry chef de partie at The Driskill Hotel. In talking with Austin's Culture Map, Hinojosa revealed filming was the most frightening part of the Halloween-themed competition, admitting it was "definitely nerve wrecking and a little scary."

Thierry Aujard

Food Network

Pennsylvania native and Sweet Prosperity Bakery's executive pastry chef who's Instagram bio reads "sugar wizard" is another competition veteran having previously competed in Holiday Wars and Halloween Wars.

Season 10 of the Halloween Baking Championship airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network and streams the next day on Max.