Hailee Steinfeld Dresses Up as Spider-Verse 2's Gwen Stacy In Real-Life (Photos)

Hailee Steinfeld has been cosplaying her Spider-Man character Gwen Stacy in real life, but could she ever play her in live-action?

Steinfeld has gone all-in on the Marvel universe over the last five years, debuting as Miles Morales' love interest, Gwen Stacy, in Sony's animated Spider-Verse before coming to live-action in the MCU as Hawkeye's Kate Bishop.

The 2023 sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, saw the animated Spider-Man universe crossover with live-action through seven shocking cameos and even a massive scene that, unfortunately, didn't make the cut.

Hailee Steinfeld Cosplays Spider-Man's Gwen Stacy

In a recent Instagram post, Spider-Verse's Gwen Stacy voice actress Hailee Steinfeld shared a collage of photos from the Across the Spider-Verse press tour, including several of her cosplaying her Sony Marvel character in real life.

Instagram

The actress - who also plays Kate Bishop in the MCU - dressed up in an outfit inspired by the Visions Academy uniform worn by Gwen Stacy when she attended the school in Into the Spider-Verse.

BBC/Sony Pictures

Steinfeld wore the Gwen Stacy-inspired outfit for her recent interview appearance on BBC's The One Show where she was also joined by Miles Morales' Shameik Moore and Spider-Punk's Daniel Kaluuya.

BBC/Sony Pictures

Will Hailee Steinfeld Ever Play Live-Action Gwen Stacy?

Hailee Steinfeld has the rare privilege of playing two Marvel characters, both of which appear to have bright futures ahead in their respective franchises. But with the Spider-Verse making an increasing amount of crossovers into live-action, could Steinfeld ever bring Gwen Stacy to real life in a future project?

Across the Spider-Verse indicated that an animated or live-action character stays that way even when they cross into a universe in the opposite medium. So it's unlikely Steinfeld could ever play her Spider-Verse Gwen Stacy Variant in live-action unless Sony is looking to make some major changes to its Multiversal rules.

And with Steinfeld already cast as Kate Bishop in the MCU with a bright future ahead of her as a fan-favorite and the new Hawkeye, she is likely also off the table as far as playing the Gwen Stacy to Tom Holland's Spider-Man is concerned.

Perhaps her only live-action opportunity to play Gwen Stacy comes with Sony's Spider-Man Universe of strange spin-offs nobody asked for. As this is the same studio that once ordered an Aunt May solo movie, it wouldn't be shocking if the famous Spider-Man love interest were also on the cards for her own movie.

Sony is currently developing an animated Spider-Woman movie, with Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy going by that moniker in Spider-Verse. Perhaps the actress may soon find herself leading her own spin-off flick, even if it isn't in live-action.

Across the Spider-Verse is playing now in theaters.