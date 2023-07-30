Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Disney+ Celebrates Streaming Release With New Collection Update

Disney+'s Guardians of the Galaxy collection just got an exciting design update ahead of the streaming release of Vol. 3.

James Gunn's latest MCU movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, debuted in theaters in May to box office glory and strong reactions from fans and critics.

Since then, many fans have been waiting to relive the movie at home on Disney+, which they will soon to able to after a frustratingly long wait.

Vol. 3 will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, August 2, at which point subscribers will be able to relive the Guardians of the Galaxy's whole MCU journey. This journey was started by Gunn started in 2014 and came to a wonderous close almost a decade later.

A new Disney+ update celebrated the imminent streaming debut of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 through a brand-new design overhaul to its special collection of Guardians-related movies and shows.

In classic Guardians fashion, the new cover art sports a retro design that features planets from across the galaxy along with shots of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot (the original 2014 team line-up) from Vol. 3.

The full list of Guardians of the Galaxy-starring movies and shows contained in the collection can be seen below:

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

(2014) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

(2017) The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)

(2022) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

(2018) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

(2019) Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

(2022) What If...? (2021)

(2021) MPower (2023)

(2023) I Am Groot (2022)

The collection notably omits the two-season Disney XD Guardians of the Galaxy animated series (2015 - 2017) along with the Guardians of the Galaxy Shorts series which accompanied it.

Disney+ also features Marvel collections for other Marvel heroes and teams, on top of ones for animation, One-Shots, Rising, and the whole Infinity Saga.

The Guardians of the Galaxy collection will receive its first update shortly as Vol. 3 will make its way to Disney+ on Wednesday, August 2.

Why the Guardians' Disney+ Collection Is So Exciting

James Gunn was clear from the beginning that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the end of the line for this team of intergalactic misfits. That became ever more apparent through the emotional conclusion of the blockbuster which sent the roster off in their own directions and left behind a new team of Guardians.

On top of the streamer serving as the home to the MCU's original streaming content, it also allows fans to binge their way through most past releases. Soon, fans will have the perfect vessel to relive the Guardians' emotional and action-packed journey which spanned nine years and seven main appearances.

One original Guardian is still set to see more adventures on Disney+ in the not-too-distant future, as the shorts series I Am Groot will be back for Season 2. An official release date has yet to be announced, but some reports claim it could arrive later this year, likely with more Baby Groot action and fun.

Additionally, the collection included the Zoe Saldana-produced documentary series MPower, which spotlighted the MCU's female heroes. The series was narrowly saved from Disney+ removal just recently, with it almost included in a mass axing of content but ultimately saved from the historic content purge.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits Disney+ on Wednesday, August 2.