Grown-ish Season 6 Episode 10 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Grown-ish Season 6 just got a filming update, offering fans the first indication as to when they can expect Episode 10 of the hit series to release.

Developed as a spin-off to the beloved ABC comedy Black-ish and featuring The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey, this single-camera series follows the iconic Johnson family's children as they head off to college to start their lives as young adults.

Season 6 started airing on Freeform in June, running through its first nine episodes up until August 23; however, the latest season was split up into two parts with the production being impacted by the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood.

With both labor disputes having come to an end, it is full steam ahead in Hollywood, as the major studios get their biggest titles back in front of cameras.

Grown-Ish Season 6 Recommencing Filming

Freeform

A recent filming update regarding Freeform's Grown-ish may hint at when Season 6, Episode 10 will air on the network.

As reported by Deadline, ABC is hoping to get the teen comedy back into production with filming hopefully commencing in "early-to-mid-December."

The Wrap corroborated this report, noting that the show was "on deck" to resume production.

Given it took roughly three months for Season 6 Part 1 to go from the start of principal photography (starting at the end of March 2023 and airing in June 2023), Part 2 can likely be expected to release sometime in early spring 2024 (likely March or April).

This would be in line with projections of where the series was expected to return.

In March 2023 it was announced (via Freeform) that Part 2 of Season 6 would hopefully debut on "an unspecified date in 2024."

While the March or April 2024 release timing does fall into that 2024 bucket specified last year, it will likely come later than expected thanks to this summer's strike actions affecting the entertainment industry across the board.

What Is Next in Grown-ish Season 6?

With Grown-ish Season 6 Part 1 leaving fans on a bit of a cliffhanger fans will be antsy to get back to the hit series.

Season 6, Episode 9 saw some of the series leads going through rough times.

Andre Johnson and Annika Longstreet's relationship hit a rough patch, and Aaron Jackson found himself questioning some big decisions he made in his own love life to end Season 6 Part 1.

While everyone seemed to smooth things over by the time the summer finale ended, surely the second half of Season 6 will go into the repercussions of these bumps in the road.

However, something to keep in mind is that Season 6 has been branded the final season of the beloved comedy series. Lamenting the end of the show, Kenya Barris told Deadline in March 2023, "[It] has been both a joy and an honor" working on Grown-ish:

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement. To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the '-ish' family I’ve been a part of.”

Because of this, fans can also expect these next few episodes to wrap up the story the show has been building upon since 2018.

Hopefully, with everything coming to an end, the entire Johnson family will get to ride off into the sunset with happy endings for each of these kids that fans have been following for nearly a decade (with Black-ish premiering back in 2014).

Grown-ish is streaming now on Disney+.