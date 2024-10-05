Grotesquerie Episode 1 sees Detective Lois Tryon spearheading the investigation of how the Burnside family is murdered and the answer could be tied to a mysterious pot found on the crime scene.

Created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story), the FX horror series focuses on Detective Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) and Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) as they team up to solve horrifying and unsettling murders.

In Episode 1, Detective Tryon's encounter with the aforementioned pot is more than enough to disturb her.

What's Inside the Mysterious Pot in Grotesquerie Episode 1?

Niecy Nash-Betts

Grotesquerie Episode 1 did not waste time in showcasing the brutal murders right from the start.

Detective Tryon is swiftly called in to respond to the Burnside home after all of the members of the family were brutally murdered.

As Tryon investigates the scene, what she uncovers is quite unsettling. Three bodies are at the dinner table, with their hands wired behind their backs and organs stuffed into their mouths.

A headless body is seen lying on the kitchen floor while blood is everywhere.

What catches Tryon's attention is a large pot sitting on the stove in the Burnside's kitchen. While the series does not show what is inside, Grotesquerie implies - and fans have heavily speculated - that it was the family's baby who was in the pot.

Later in the episode, the detective couldn't explain to Sister Megan what she saw in the pot, indicating that the pretty gruesome revelation is a hard pill to swallow.

So How Did the Burnside Family Die?

Mysterious Pot

During the investigation, Tryon could not see any plausible reason why the Burnside family was murdered, noting, "You have to really hate people to do something like this."

Tryon tells Sister Megan about the specifics of the crime, sharing that the father was roasted for two hours inside an oven and then forced his family to eat him before dying from "acute shock." The killer then boiled the baby, instantly killing the poor soul.

New episodes of Grotesquerie premiere every Wednesday on FX at 10 p.m. ET. The episodes will also be made available on Hulu.