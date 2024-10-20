Grotesquerie Season 2 Gets Official Status Update from Creator

One of the creators behind FX's Grotesquerie hinted at the potential of a Season 2.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy, the creator behind American Horror Story and Monster (which just debuted a new season on the Menendez Brothers), Grotesquerie presents audiences with a mind-bending horror-tinged detective plot, following investigators as they look into a religion-enthused serial killer.

However, everything has not been as it seems in the hit horror show. Episode 7 of Grotesquerie, peeled the layers back on the series, introducing a truly show-rocking twist that will surely change the course of the series in Season 1 and beyond.

Grotesquerie Season 2 Teased By Creator

Grotesquerie

Grotesquerie creator Ryan Murphy and FX Chairman of FX Content & FX Productions John Landgraf provided a first tease and a potential Season 2 of the FX horror series, despite no follow-up having been announced.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Landgraf teased, "We’re definitely considering doing more," pointing at the show's Season 1 finale as what could be a springboard for future stories:

"We’re definitely considering doing more because, as you’ll see at the end, it’s like a series of Russian nesting dolls. You just saw the doll within the doll. Then there are more dolls inside these dolls. And you won’t even have a sense of what the base reality of it is, for sure, until you get to the finale. But then there’s a whole story that takes place in that reality which, again, is very of our reality."

He remarked that after Grotesquerie Episode 7 peeled one layer of reality back for the audiences, the rest of the series will be "a dissection of what’s really going on and why it’s going on:"

"What Ryan showed us all [so far] was a sort of nightmare, fever dream, surreal liminal version of our reality. But it’s not that far off emotionally. It captures a lot of what I feel these days. I’d love to wake up from a coma and realize, “Oh, it was all a dream.” But I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon. Ultimately there is a depiction of the world we live in today that you’re going to get to, a dissection of what’s really going on and why it’s going on."

As for whether Grotesquerie move forward in its current continuity or bring in a whole new cast as an anthology like Murphy's American Horror Story series, Landgraf revealed, "You’ll know by the time you get to the end that this is a series:"

"I think part of the reason why maybe some people are wondering if it’s like an 'American Horror Story' is because they don’t know whether it’s a closed-end, one-off story yet. And I can tell you, you’ll know by the time you get to the end that this is a series."

"It’s not an American Horror Story. It’s a series about these characters," Landgraf continued, saying that there is a "big, big, amazing cliffhanger at the end of the first season that propels you into a second season:"

"It’s not an 'American Horror Story.' It’s a series about these characters, and it has a big, big, amazing cliffhanger at the end of the first season that propels you into a second season. So yeah, we didn’t want to tell people this is what to expect. Ryan and I are always restless. One of the things I’ve always admired about him is that he gets bored, and wants to do something new. He’s taken television in a new direction so many times that’s very fresh. They did 'Nip/Tuck' before I even got to FX, and one of the reasons I came is because loved it so much and thought it was so original. So the whole notion here was, 'Let’s genuinely drop this into the world and let people figure it out.'"

One of the biggest stars of this Season 1 cast has been NFL player and Taylor Swift's ultra-viral boyfriend Travis Kelce, who made his acting debut in this show.

Naturally, Murphy and Landgraf were asked if Kelce's mega-popstar partner would make it into Season 2, to which Murphy answered, "I’ve talked to Taylor’s people about various things through the years" and, "If she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat:"

"I’ve talked to Taylor’s people about various things through the years, and all I will say is that I think she’s great and if she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat. I think she’s one of the greats. I was so shy talking to Travis about her. But he’s very sweet about it and respectful. They are a pop-culture phenomenon. It’s a very interesting dynamic, the way they’ve captured the imagination of the world. But I always knew Travis could do it."

On casting Kelce in his Grotesquerie role, as well as the myriad other major celebrities that have made their way into Murphy's series, the Glee creator pondered, "A star is a star is a star:"

"I have this saying: A star is a star is a star. I just knew he could do it. He rolls up his sleeves and he says, 'Ok, let’s do this.' There’s that last scene of [Kelce and Nash-Betts] in episode three that I directed where they go in the red getaway car — that’s a little Taylor Swift nod for you there! — and they drive off to this black limbic space, which makes absolutely no sense. But it does make sense now, because you know [Lois] is in a coma."

This is the first real mention of any sort of Grotesquerie Season 2 that has been made public. As of writing a second batch of episodes has not been greenlit by FX, but that could change at any moment.

Star Niecy Nash was also asked about the idea of coming back for a second season, telling TVLine, "we have to wait until the oracle comes forth and tells us the plan:"

"We have not [talked about Season 2], so I don’t know. It’s all percolating in Ryan’s mind, so we’re in that space where we have to wait until the oracle comes forth and tells us the plan."

Thus far, the series has garnered solid critical reception (sitting at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes) and maintained a strop position on Hulu's streaming charts since its debut in late September.

Given these factors, it is not all that surprising that the FX brass, like John Landgraf, would be talking so openly about discussing a potential Season 2. The deal between Murphy and FX may have already been inked, and they are just waiting for Season 1 to end to announce the show is coming back.

All that is to say, a second season of the FX thriller feels inevitable, it is just a matter of time before it gets a formal announcement.

Grotesquerie is streaming on Hulu, with new episodes debuting on FX at 10 p.m. ET every Wednesday.