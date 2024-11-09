Grotesquerie Star Confirms What We All Suspected About the Ending

After weeks of speculating, one Grotesquerie star confirmed fan theories about the show's mind-bending ending.

Coming from the prolific TV creator Ryan Murphy (responsible for the recent Netflix hit Monsters), Grotesquerie tells the story of a beat-down detective investigating a series of killings but a religion-obsessed serial killer.

The FX thriller shook things up about two-thirds into the series, as it revealed its main character had been living in a medically-induced coma, and everything that happened up to that point was a fantasy created by her subconscious.

Grotesquerie Ending Theories Confirmed By Star

Grotesquerie

Grotesqurie actor Niecy Nash-Betts confirmed fan suspicions surrounding the series' epic ending.

Since the show revealed in Episode 7 that everything that happened up to that point was just a figment of detective Lois Tryon's imagination - thanks to her mdiecally-induced coma - fans had long wondered if this new reality she had woken up into was, in fact, real life.

Seeing as the show had already once pulled the rug out from under the audiences, who was to say it would not do it again?

While some believed this new reality was another falsehood, the common sentiment by the end of the season was that this new reality was real-life.

Nash-Betts (who played the series' central detective) finally spoke out about these theories, confirming what many had already assumed.

Speakgin in several interviews following the show's Season 1 finale debut, the Grotesquerie star put to the record that her character "was in her coma up until Episode 7, and then everything after 7, she was awake" (The Wrap):

"You gotta stay tuned to this particular show. She was in her coma up until Episode 7, and then everything after 7, she was awake, but she was questioning it all. Am I dead? What is happening? What is going on around me? Especially after the murders start to repeat, it forces her back into a reality of, 'OK, this is happening, and I’m not crazy. Now, what do I do? It’s hard for me to put the white jacket back on and go save the world.'"

She maintained that Lois still questions her reality, but it is, at least as far as she (the actor) knows, it is real-life where the audience finds her after the big Episode 7 reveal.

While the finale cast doubt on Lois' reality, yet again, Nash-Bets told Deadline, "I believe everything that happened up until Episode 7 was in Lois' coma," but after that was in the real world:

'"Yes, I believe everything that happened up until Episode 7 was in Lois' coma. On the other side of that, of her being awake from the coma, someone, a copycat killer, has started to act out her dreams."

She noted that while it may be a tad confusing that the killings seen in her comatose dreams start to happen again in real life, this is just the case of someone mysteriously playing copycat killer to her fantasy murderer.

The Grotesquerie story seems to have been put to bed for now, but with rumors swirling about a potential Season 2, perhaps another layer of reality may be pulled back again, disproving all of these 'Lois has found the real world' theories.

Grotesquerie is now streaming on Hulu.