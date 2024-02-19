Godzilla Minus One is just about to close its theatrical window, so when will it be ready to watch online through digital video-on-demand and streaming?

Godzilla Minus One was a back-to-basics take on everyone’s favorite giant radioactive kaiju. The film featured impressive special effects, a compelling story, and even the ability to make audiences care about the human characters.

The film enjoyed near-universal acclaim and currently holds a 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was so beloved that audiences are already clamoring for a sequel.

When Will Godzilla Minus One Be Released Online?

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One made its way to cinemas on December 1, 2023, and is presently on the cusp of wrapping up its theatrical run. This has left many fans curious as to when the movie will be available to watch again at home.

At this time, unfortunately, there is no officially announced digital release date for Godzilla Minus One, but that doesn’t mean a good idea of when it could hit digital can’t be sussed out.

For starters, it’s important to note that Toho, the iconic Japanese studio that was responsible for Godzilla Minus One, often holds back on streaming its films for a longer than average amount of time.

That being said, the movie was so incredibly popular, that Toho may choose to strike while the iron is hot and get Godzilla Minus One online for digital purchase and streaming as soon as possible.

At least as far as the film’s digital release goes, WhenToStream predicted that it could be ready for online purchase in late February/early March.

Will Godzilla Minus One Come to Streaming?

So, when and where will Godzilla Minus One eventually be streamable?

The "when" is sadly anyone’s guess at this point. And it could be a while until a streaming date is given, especially since the film doesn’t even have a digital release date yet.

As for the "where," Toho’s other semi-recent Godzilla release, 2016’s Shin Godzilla, is only available to watch on the anime-focused streaming platform Crunchyroll. It remains to be seen whether Minus One follows suit.

Godzilla Minus One made roughly $106 million USD worldwide during its run in theaters. That may not be as high a numerical amount as one’s average American blockbuster, but considering the movie only cost about $15 million USD to produce, it was a considerable success.

That success, (plus the potential that it could win an Oscar for best visual effects) might influence a major streaming service, such as Netflix or Max to bid for Minus One’s exclusive streaming rights, but this too remains entirely unconfirmed.