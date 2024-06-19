Godzilla Minus One Director Confirms What We All Suspected About the Ending

Director Takashi Yamazaki shed some light on Godzilla Minus One’s ending.

Godzilla Minus One stomped into the hearts and minds of millions, especially since the hit Toho film made its way to Netflix recently.

The movie contained an emotionally impactful human story in a genre where human beings are often an afterthought, as the focus is typically on giant monsters fighting each other.

What Are G-Cells in Godzilla Minus One?

In late April, Godzilla Fest Osaka was held in Japan to celebrate the release of Legendary‘s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Takashi Yamazaki, director of Godzilla Minus One, attended the event.

Yamazaki was asked about the true nature of the black mark on Noriko Ōishi’s neck at the end of Minus One. The moderator asked the filmmaker if those marks were G-cells, aka Godzilla Cells. Yamazaki confirmed they were (via Sponichi).

But what are G-cells? They are fragments of biological material that linger in the wake of Godzilla’s attacks after he trudges back into the ocean. G-cells were first introduced into the long-lived franchise in 1989 with the film Godzilla vs. Biollante.

The cells possess unique regenerative properties and have been used in past Godzilla films for scientific research.

If Norkio’s bruise is a result of exposure to G-cells, this could spell major trouble for the young woman and her newfound family. This is mainly because the cells have been used in other installments to mutate those who carry them into kaiju.

Biollante herself was accidentally spawned from a hybrid of G-cells, a rose, and human DNA. The human in question was the daughter of Biollante’s inadvertent creator.

Bad News for Noriko Ōishi?

Noriko Ōishi of Godzilla Minus One is the first human in the franchise's history to become infected with G-cells. This could explain how she survived the attack on Ginza in the film.

But it may mean that science could be perverted in such a way that would transform Noriko into some kaiju or other creature. Or the presence of G-cells in her body might do that all by itself.

Of course, these plot points would hinge on Godzilla Minus One getting a sequel. The movie concluded with an emotional reunion between Noriko, Shikishima, and little Akiko. However, the closing minutes also revealed that Godzilla was still among the living and regenerating underwater, surely to return with a vengeance.

Takashi Yamazaki previously hinted that a follow-up to the film could potentially bring unpleasant developments for its main characters. Perhaps the loss of Noriko is exactly what he meant.

Godzilla Minus One is now streaming on Netflix.

