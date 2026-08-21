Ginny and Georgia Season 4 is the End of an Era for Brianne Howey's Georgia

It's officially the end of an era for Brianne Howey's Georgia in Ginny and Georgia Season 4 (but it's the best thing that will happen to the character). Georgia Miller has been portrayed as the ultimate survivor across the first three seasons of the hit Netflix series. She arrived in Wellsbury as a young single mother of two, Ginny and Austin, determined to reinvent their lives and escape a lifetime of instability. Georgia managed to win over the town's mayor, Paul Randolph, and eventually became his wife. While cracks started to emerge in Season 2, such as past secrets and the return of Ginny and Austin's biological father, she still fought harder to protect her image.

However, Ginny and Georgia Season 3 fully destroyed Georgia's image after she faced a high-stakes murder trial after being accused of the death of Tom Fuller (a crime she committed out of goodwill in saving his wife, Cynthia). While she escaped jail time, Georgia had to endure the fact that her kids had started to mirror her darkest survival tactics after Austin lied on the stand as a key witness to save her. The mounting pressure of trying to change was further complicated by her shocking pregnancy twist at the end of Season 3.

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Marks the End of an Era for Georgia (But It's For the Best)

Netflix

Ginny and Georgia Season 4 marks the true end of an era for Brianne Howey's Georgia by completely reshaping the character for the better. Netflix has officially released the first synopsis for the upcoming season, promising that Georgia will be "desperate to prove to her kids" that she can break the cycle of chaos:

"Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) has dodged a murder charge! So life is finally back to normal. Except that the Millers are broke again. And Georgia’s pregnant and doesn’t know who the father is. And strange things keep happening, hinting that maybe Georgia’s past isn’t willing to stay buried. Ginny (Antonia Gentry) is desperate to break the cycle of chaos, and Georgia is desperate to prove to her kids that she can."

The synopsis ended with a tease that the Miller family is "at a turning point" in Season 4:

"And as for Austin (Diesel La Torraca) … well … this season it’s him against the world. The family is at a turning point. But when push comes to shove, will the Millers be able to start fresh? Or will the past pull them back in?"

This synopsis is only the tip of the iceberg, indicating that Season 4 is a new beginning for Georgia, as evidenced by previous interviews with Brianne Howey.

Speaking with TUDUM in November 2025, Howey revealed that creator Sarah Lampert told her that Season 4's official theme is "Cycles and Origins," teasing that Lampert has "some incredible things planned" for the core ensemble:

"Sarah has some incredible things planned, and I can’t wait to see more about the circumstances that shaped Georgia."

Howey also said that Georgia had to deal with the fact that her own behavior influenced Ginny and Austin's scheming to frame Gil for the murder she committed. Realizing this served as the "final straw that [led] Georgia to finally go on therapy [and] to break the cycle," pushing her to change and improve herself in Season 4:

"Once Georgia realizes how her kids manipulated this situation, it’s quite sobering. It’s also the final straw that leads Georgia to finally want to go to therapy, to finally break the cycle. She’s now seeing in very real terms what her actions have done to her children, because now her children are re-creating her actions."

Netflix

In Ginny and Georgia Season 3, Georgia temporarily lost custody of Ginny and Austin after she was implicated in a murder. This led to Ginny returning with Zion and Austin coming home to Gil. Georgia was also under house arrest and supervised visits with her kids, causing her to fully break.

Speaking with Woman's World in May 2026, Brianne Howey reflected on the "very sobering" moment when Georgia had to lose her children in Season 3, admitting that "things had to get that extreme" for her to realize to embrace change:

"I think Georgia had a lot to prove after this last season. It was very sobering for her to have her children taken away, to be in the spotlight and the limelight. Georgia loves the limelight, but not with all the negative press. That’s not the kind of Limelight this woman was going for. So I think it was time; things had to get that extreme. Unfortunately, Georgia had to really look in the mirror and make some of these changes, and we get to see the changes and I am so proud of her."

Howey also confirmed that viewers will get to see "Georgia asking for help for the first time" in Season 4, cementing the true end of an era in which she refused to let anyone in:

"It’s not easy, and she has Ginny as her biggest role model and her cheerleader, even though they are at odds, but it’s because they love each other so much. That growth isn’t always linear, and you have to ask for help. We see Georgia asking for help for the first time this season, but she learns that from Ginny, and it’s really beautiful. Simultaneously, she’s still only human, and her flaws are still on display—sometimes, she’s her own worst enemy."

Netflix

Still, Georgia isn't perfect. As Howey pointed out in a separate interview with US Magazine in May 2026, Georgia is still trying to work on herself and trying to get out of her old habits, noting, "it can never be too easy because there's plenty of twists and turns:"

"It can never be too easy because there’s plenty of twists and turns. But we’ve watched Georgia try to work on herself — granted, it looks different on everybody — but there is some payoff with the steps she’s taking to try to better herself. Because she temporarily lost her kids, and I think it was the most sobering thing that’s ever happened to her. Her kids are the most important thing in the world to her."

Despite the animosity and their imperfect relationship, Howey continued by saying that Ginny is still "the best role model for her," and part of her goal in Season 4 is to make her daughter proud of the change she is trying to bring to herself:

"Even Georgia — who can be a little tone deaf and not that self aware all the time — can see that she needs to change. And Ginny is the best role model for her in that way. As much as they’re at odds, Ginny is also her biggest cheerleader. Georgia wants nothing more than to make Ginny — in particular — proud. It was really fun to play into these new colors."

This means Season 4 marks the true "end of an era" for Georgia. The old Georgia, the one that thrived on survival, chaos, and carefully constructed masks, is now coming to an end. In her place, fans will see a new version of Georgia: someone who asks for help, looks inward, and genuinely tries to prove she can change so that her kids, especially Ginny, will be proud of her.

Georgia Embracing Change Signals a Major Shift In Ginny & Georgia Season 4

Netflix

Brianne Howey's Georgia Miller has spent three seasons surviving by any means necessary. She reinvented herself with every new opportunity, but she refused to let anyone in, anchored in the belief that asking for help was a sign of weakness.

Season 3 slowly broke that armor after a series of twists and turns, including a murder trial, temporary loss of her kids, and the painful realization that Ginny and Austin are turning like her. As a result, she was left with no choice but to reflect and ignite a sense of change within her.

The willingness to change is what makes Season 4 so exciting for fans, indicating that the version of Georgia who once ran from accountability is no more.

Georgia's transformation is set to redefine Ginny and Georgia Season 4, leading to more vulnerable storytelling and a richer family dynamic that offers a sense of hope and stability rather than the chaos that ensued in the past three seasons.