Gilded Age Season 2: How Many Episodes Are Left?

Episode 6 of HBO's period drama The Gilded Age left the audience immediately wanting more and wondering just how many episodes of Season 2 are left.

How Many Episodes Are Left in The Gilded Age Season 2?

HBO

Season 2 of The Gilded Age will have eight total episodes once everything is said and done, just the same as Season 1. This means that there are only two episodes left of the current installment since Episode 6, "Warning Shots," premiered on HBO on Sunday, December 3.

The final two episodes of The Gilded Age Season 2 will continue to be released on HBO on the following dates and times:

Episode 7: "Wonders Never Cease" - Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 8: "In Terms of Winning and Losing" - Sunday, December 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET

What Will Happen in The Gilded Age's Final Two Episodes?

A lot happened in Episode 6 of The Gilded Age Season 2 including Ada getting back from her honeymoon, Jack's alarm clock invention finally getting on the right track, Peggy returning from Alabama, and a strike that causes George to pay Henderson a visit.

However, one of the biggest shocks of the entire season also occurred in this latest episode, and that was when Daishell got down on one knee and proposed to Marian (although she said yes, how she said it left viewers to wonder how she truly felt).

While this episode did include a lot of plot progression, at the same time it seemed as though it was more of a setup for the final two episodes of Season 2 that are just around the corner.

However, fans now briefly know what to expect in at least Episode 7 thanks to a synopsis shared on HBO's official website:

"Against the backdrop of the biggest event in New York City’s history, Bertha reconsiders her loyalty to the Met. Meanwhile, an engagement celebration leaves Marian with doubts, Peggy strives to make a difference in Brooklyn, George strikes a deal with Mr. Henderson, Oscar makes an alarming discovery, and the van Rhijn household reels as Luke’s health deteriorates."

As mentioned, Marian seemed as though she didn't know whether she wanted to say yes to Daishell's proposal or not. Based on the synopsis, fans will be glad to know that her inner feelings seem as though they will be explored in the penultimate episode, but they will also likely carry over into the season finale as well.

The revealed information also revealed that George is going to "strike a deal with Mr. Henderson," so more developments on the strike can also be expected in the coming episode.

Luke's health is also mentioned in the Episode 7 synopsis, and seeing as how he is dealing with cancer, it seems as though his days may be numbered. It wouldn't even be far-fetched to theorize that he could die as soon as the coming episode or the season finale.

A lot of other plotlines are sure to be explored in the next two episodes of The Gilded Age Season 2. After all, they will be the final two chapters of the current installment, and if they follow the same format as Season 1's last episodes did, then viewers are in for a dramatic ride.

Season 2 Episode 7 of The Gilded Age will premiere on HBO on Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch up on the first six episodes of the current season on Max.