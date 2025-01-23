Here's When The Gilded Age Season 3's Release Is Now Expected

It's been over a year since The Gilded Age released its Season 2 finale, and many fans are wondering when the show will return for Season 3.

The Gilded Age is a period drama that revolves around two families (the Russells and the van Rhijns) in 1880s New York City as they clash in high society.

The first season debuted in January 2022, and Season 2 followed in October 2023, so fans are hungry for any updates regarding Season 3.

When Will The Gilded Age Season 3 Be Released?

Neither HBO nor Max has officially announced when The Gilded Age Season 3 will be released, but some filming updates have recently been confirmed, which indicates a rough window of when fans can expect the new installment.

Filming for Season 3 began in July 2024. After cameras started rolling, not many updates were given on Season 3's release status, but one of the show's executive producers did tease what would happen in Season 3.

However, lead actress Carrie Coon did recently make a major announcement regarding production.

According to Coon in an interview with Screen Rant, Season 3 is set to wrap sometime in January.

Specifically, she stated that "they'll be wrapping up by January," and then the post-production teams will "do all their CGI business and then get it out to the people:"

"We're shooting it right now, honey. So, hopefully, we'll be wrapping up by January, and then they'll do all their CGI business and get it out to the people. But we're having a great time. It's a great group of people, and I'm having a ball doing it. I'm headed to Newport next week for more mansion time. So it's great."

According to TVInsider, Coon's comments regarding filming wrapping up in January were confirmed by an HBO spokesperson. So, knowing a rough estimate for when filming will finish makes it a bit easier to predict when Season 3 will come out.

Season 2 ended production in Fall 2022, and then premiered one year later in October 2023. If Season 3 were to follow that exact same time frame, The Gilded Age Season 3 wouldn't be released until December or even January 2026.

However, it is important to note that Max already confirmed Season 3 would be premiering on the streaming service sometime in 2025.

So, fans can likely expect to see The Gilded Age Season 3 debut sometime in Fall 2025 at the very earliest. It is possible that post-production will go faster for Season 3 than it did for Season 2 since the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes (which likely impacted Season 2 greatly) won't be going on.

Season 2 premiered in October 2023, so Season 3 might debut around October as well. However, fans should not be surprised if its official release date is a little later than that, such as November or even December.

What Will Happen in The Gilded Age Season 3?

The Gilded Age Season 3 will be a major turning point for the show because it seems as though New York society will be fundamentally changing. The Season 3 logline confirms the old guard is gone, so Season 3 will definitely explore how all of the show's different characters respond to this radical change.

Christine Baranski's Agnes van Rhijn was one of the most powerful characters of the first two seasons. Season 2 ended in a fashion that saw her being dethroned as the head of her household, so many are also interested in seeing how she will move forward.

And then, of course, Bertha will still be working to get her daughter, Gladys, married. That could be a major plotline that spans multiple episodes and one that could be filled with a lot of drama.

The Gilded Age Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Max, and Season 3 will be released sometime in 2025.