A new 'Coming to Max' promotional video debuted the first footage and provided a reassuring release update for The Gilded Age Season 3.

The hit period drama has won audiences since its debut in 2022. It depicts late 19th-century New York City and the complicated class system in the bustling American metropolis.

Starring the likes of Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, and Louisa Jacobson, The Gilded Age Season 3 was first put on the books in August 2024, with a 2025 release expected but no specific date yet confirmed.

Fans were teased with a first look at The Gilded Age Season 3, as Max provided an exciting release update on the hit series.

Julian Fellowes' HBO period drama was included in Max's "Coming Soon to Max" promotional video, highlighting its biggest TV shows and movies set for the rest of 2025 and the first footage seen for several of those projects.

The Gilded Age was among the titles to be featured, appearing alongside other upcoming 2025 HBO series like Peacemaker, The Last of Us, and Hacks.

Thanks to its inclusion in the new Max 2025 promo video, one can assume The Gilded Age—like the other projects featured—is still being eyed for a 2025 release.

This aligns with previous reports on the series, with 2025 attached to the project for months. Production on the show wrapped in early January, making a release sometime later in the year highly likely (read more about specific release projections for The Gilded Age Season 3 here).

The split-second of footage shown highlighted a ballroom-esque space being opened up, along with a shot of Carrie Coon's Bertha Russell sitting at a table, before closing on Christine Baranski's Agnes van Rhijn declaring, "Let the circus begin."

The new Gilded Age Season 3 tease can be seen below:

What To Expect in The Gilded Age Season 3?

The Gilded Age Season 3 is set to be big whenever it comes to HBO and Max.

This next batch of episodes has been described as the darkest and most dramatic yet, focusing on (of all things) divorce. Previewing HBO's 2025 programming slate in February, HBO Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi teased that Season 3 will look at "what divorce looks like in that time, and what that bodes for society" (Deadline):

"I think, broadly, it’s an interesting way in which we’ve explored that era of how divorce came to the forefront in United States relationships,” she said. “I think that there’s a conversation to be had about arranged marriages, and if it doesn’t necessarily work, what divorce looks like in that time, and what that bodes for society. And then whether you’re accepted in society or not, based on a divorce."

This is in line with previous comments about the new season, with The Gilded Age executive producer Sonja Warfield saying after Season 2 ended, Season 3 will see George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell's (Carrie Coon) marriage "under pressure:"

"[Bertha] has an agenda, and look how far she's come. She's not going back ever, and she can only thirst for more, whatever more is for her. She basically told George, 'Get out of the way and just stay in your lane.' So that's gonna put the marriage under pressure."

The mounting pressure between the show's central married couple likely concerns Bertha's messy agenda from Season 2. This came to a head with Carrie Coon's New York socialite promise her young daughter Gladys' hand in marriage to the Duke of Buckingham, something George was not too happy about.

It seems as though George and Bertha are on a collision course in Season 3; it will just be a matter of who is there to pick up the pieces when the dust has settled.