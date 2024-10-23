Here's When Gen V Season 2 Is Now Expected to Come Out

Gen V is set to continue its story of college-aged superheroes in The Boys universe, but when will Season 2 realistically be released?

Gen V is the first spin-off TV show in The Boys universe and proved to be a hit with fans. Set at the superhero university, God U, the first season saw the young adult heroes reckon with their powers and uncover a deadly supe virus, which led to major character deaths in Season 4 of The Boys.

With Prime Video alternating season releases of Gen V and The Boys, Season 2 of the spin-off series is expected to come out before the release of the final season of The Boys.

Gen V Season 2's Production Timeline

Prime Video

Gen V was renewed shortly after its September 2023 premiere, although a few things have slowed production on Season 2.

Most significant was the loss of Gen V star Chance Perdomo who tragically died in a motorcycle accident in March 2024. The producers of Gen V at the time released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) saying they would not recast Perdomo's role and were instead "recraft[ing] Season 2 storylines," in time for "production in May."

While the series was aiming to begin production in May, filming did not end up starting until July 2024, which was indicated by a photo of Jaz Sinclair in costume as Marie.

The Director's Guild of Canada posted an update in September 2024 revealing production on Season 2 of Gen V was expected to end by October 13, but a wrap date has not been confirmed.

All that is officially known about Gen V Season 2's release date is that Prime Video has said it would be available in 2025. When exactly it will be released in 2025 comes from an educated guess based on the previous season's release timeline.

Season 1 of Gen V was filmed for five months between May and September 2022. The season then debuted a year later in September 2023.

If Season 2 follows a similar timeline, it may indicate that filming for Gen V will wrap in November, which would mark five months. A release date for Gen V Season 2 would then likely occur around the end of 2025, potentially in October or November.

Plot details on Gen V Season 2 are under wraps, but many cast members are set to return including Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, and London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li.

Maddie Phillips and Asa Germann are also expected to return after their Gen V characters Cate and Sam made a cameo appearance in Season 4 of The Boys.

Season 1 of Gen V set up the trajectory of Season 4 of The Boys, so Season 2 will likely pick up where The Boys left off. This would see a new political state in America, with Homelander essentially in control of the White House and continuing his pro-supe agenda.

Of course, the main question Gen V needs to answer is what happened to Emma, Marie, and Jordan after Homelander attacked them in the Season 1 finale.

Fans will find out what happened when Gen V is released in 2025. Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.