Netflix's release American Murder: Gabby Petito sparked new interest in the aspiring YouTuber's online presence.

Four years after 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito was murdered by her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, her family is revealing the untold story of her disappearance and death in Netflix's latest three-part docuseries.

American Murder: Gabby Petito premiered Monday, February 17 on Netflix. Check out the full cast of the streamer's true-crime documentary here.

American Murder: Gabby Petito's Major Videos & Social Media Posts

Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito's First Post Was of Nature

Gabby's social media journey began on Instagram with her first-ever post showing an overcast day at New York's Fire Island beach, an early indication of her love for nature and documenting the outdoors.

In another early post, she captioned a selfie with a sun emoji and the hashtag #oceaneyes.

Another instance of her passion for documenting the outdoors and travel can be seen in the following Instagram post where Gabby is pictured looking at the ocean in Costa Rica.

Gabby's Most-Liked Post Celebrated Halloween

Gabby's most popular Instagram post shows her beaming as she poses in front of a butterfly backdrop and holds a small orange pumpkin.

Even though she captioned the post with "Happy Halloween," her series of photos were posted on August 25, 2021, right before she went missing. This was her final social media post.

Gabby Petito's Final Trip Started in July

After Brian proposed to Gabby in 2020, the two opted to purchase a van to travel cross-country with Gabby documenting their experiences as a #vanlife vlogger.

Their last trip begins in July of 2021 with Gabby posting their experience at Monument Rocks in Kanas on July 4, 2021.

On July 10, she shared a single photo of herself at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado.

In the caption, she describes how transforming the Ford Transit into a camper was "an adventure in itself" and how happy she was to book "a campsite for 2 nights overlooking the dunes."

On August 12, Gabby posted photos of herself at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah.

On this same day, witnesses reported a domestic violence incident, leading the Moab police to question Gabby and Brian and ruling Gabby as the aggressor, all of which was recorded on a policeman's body cam.

Van Life YouTube: Gabby Petito's Final Video Online

Gabby posted her first and only video to her YouTube channel Nomadic Statik on August 19, 2021.

Just under eight minutes, the video is mainly a highlight reel of her and Brian's travels intermixed with brief glimpses into their life on the road.

While Gabby and Brian were having serious issues when it was uploaded, the vlog depicts the two as a couple enjoying meals together, hiking, and a laidback morning at their campsite.

There are also moments of Gabby riding out a rainstorm in her tent, making breakfast, and showing the interior of her van.



How Many Followers Does Gabby Petito Have?

Even though Gabby died nearly four years ago, her social media accounts and YouTube channel are still active posthumous.

Her channel Nomadic Statik currently has 185K subscribers with her only video listed at 7.7 million views.

Gabby's Instagram account @gabspetito has 1 million followers, and her Spotify currently has over 15,000.

Episodes 1-3 of American Murder: Gabby Petito is streaming now on Netflix.