A new listing may have revealed the online streaming release date for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Mad Max: Furiosa marked the fifth film in George Miller's iconic post-apocalyptic movie franchise, this time, telling the story of Furiosa (played by Anya Taylor-Joy), a wastelander who comes to be a fearsome warrior through a lifelong quest for revenge.

The film opened in theaters on May 24 to rave reviews. However, it did not light the world on fire financially, barely making it past $25 million domestically in its opening weekend (per Box Office Mojo).

Furiosa Streaming Digitally Online Soon

Warner Bros.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga may have had its online streaming release date revealed mere weeks after it debuted in theaters.

According to a listing (posted by DVDs Release Dates), Furiosa is seemingly coming to digital on Tuesday, June 25.

This appears to be a tentative date sent out to digital retailers by Warner Bros., so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Given this information, the June 25 date is subject to change, with the potential for a different release date being announced down the line.

Some fans online have speculated the date could be false as it is not coming from official channels, but DVDs Release Dates does have a pretty good track when it comes to date reveals such as this.

A June 25 arrival on digital would be a mere 32 days after the movie's theatrical debut.

To compare that window to Warner Bros.' other recent blockbusters, Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire both came to digital 46 days after they hit the big screen.

If the June 25 date ends up coming to fruition, Furiosa's theatrical-to-digital window would be two weeks shorter than some of Warner's other tentpole titles.

When Will Furiosa Start Streaming on Max?

Following a digital release date, sights will begin to turn to physical and streaming drops for Furiosa.

The Blu-ray and DVD release for George Miller's latest wasteland epic is expected to come sometime in August, with physical releases from Warner Bros. typically taking somewhere between 75 and 90 days from a movie's theatrical release.

As for where and when the Mad Max film will come to streaming, those details have yet to be made public.

Given the movie is a Warner Bros. project one should expect to see Furiosa hit the Warner-owned Max when it does eventually come to streaming.

Warner's Dune 2 (the most recent WB blockbuster to come to Max) arrived on streaming one week after its physical release on May 14 (81 days after its theatrical debut).

Should Furiosa follow a similar streaming release strategy, then a release date somewhere around mid-August would make the most sense.

There is a chance that projection slips into late August or early September depending on Warner Bros.'s Max release schedule toward the end of the summer.

Furiosa is now playing in theaters.

