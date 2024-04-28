Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's runtime is already breaking records since it is longer than any of the previous Mad Max movies.

Furiosa serves as a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road featuring Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character, telling the story of how a sadistic warlord kidnaped her, her eventual escape, and return to the Citadel.

[ Mad Max: Furiosa's Recast Explained: Why Anya Taylor-Joy Replaced Charlize Theron ]

Furiosa Sets Record-Breaking Runtime in Mad Max Franchise

According to Cryptic HD Quality (@Cryptic4KQual), Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has a runtime of 2 hours and 28 minutes (148 minutes), breaking the record for the longest Mad Max movie.

The prequel surpasses 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road which has a runtime of 2 hours (120 minutes).

The shortest Mad Max movie is the first one that was released in 1979, with it clocking in at 1 hour and 28 minutes (88 minutes).

Here is an overview of the runtimes of previous Mad Max movies:

Mad Max (1979) R | 88 min

(1979) R | 88 min Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) R | 96 min

(1981) R | 96 min Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) PG-13 | 107 min

(1985) PG-13 | 107 min Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) R | 120 min

Why a Longer Runtime Is Perfect for Furiosa

Given that the Mad Max prequel has a lot to offer in terms of stories and characters, it is quite fitting that Furiosa has the longest runtime among the movies in the franchise.

Furiosa is perhaps one of the most interesting and complex individuals in the world of Mad Max and seeing her thrive in her solo movie should further elevate the character.

A longer runtime for Furiosa would also allow the movie to showcase more of the titular character's origin, diving deep into her origins and her strong ties to Immortan Joe (the main villain of Mad Max: Fury Road).

Speaking of antagonists, Chris Hemsworth's villainous portrayal of Dementus in Furiosa is also expected to receive a good chunk of the runtime.

Other scenes that could complete the lengthy runtime may include a closer look at the post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max and even some sequel teases.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to release in theaters on Friday, May 24.