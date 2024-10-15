Who Is Frida Sofía Cruz? 4 Things to Know About Secret of the River Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Frida Sofía Cruz Salinas is one of the new rising stars making a name for herself after appearing in Netflix's The Secret of the River.

This new series tells the tale of two Mexican kids from a village in Oaxaca who wind up as friends after witnessing a horrible tragedy together, keeping it a secret between themselves.

Starring alongside The Secret of the River leading actress Trinidad González is 13-year-old Frida Cruz (born August 12, 2011), who hails from Mexico City, Mexico.

Meet Frida Sofía Cruz - Biography Details

Frida Cruz Graduated From a Prestigious Acting Program in Mexico

Cruz started developing her skills as an actress early, graduating from the Centro de Educación Artística in Mexico.

This program is one of the most prestigious institutions in the country and has operated since 1978. Some of Mexico's biggest telenovelas, dramas, comedies, and other projects in the Mexican film industry feature graduates from this center.

Cruz took part in CEA Infantil from 2016 to 2018, honing her craft with an acting program at this facility focused on younger performers like herself.

She shared an image of herself on Instagram in 2018 next to a plaque including her name as part of that year's graduating class from CEA Infantil.

Frida First Starred in Short Film Olote

Before her work in The Secret of the River, Cruz's debut performance came in the 13-minute Mexican short film Olote.

This short is centered on a young girl named Julia living in a Mexican town entangled in an ongoing war against drug trafficking. She eventually encounters a hitman after waiting for her father to come back to her for two full days.

Frida Earned an Award Nomination

In early 2024, Cruz's work on El último vagón earned her a nomination for an award at Diosas de Plata (translated to The Silver Goddesses). This is a film award granted annually by the Mexican Film Journalists Association in recognition of film excellence in Mexico, which has been awarded since 1963.

El último vagón earned a nomination for Best Film of the Year in 2023 alongside five other nominees.

Individually, Cruz was nominated for an award for Best Performance from a Child Actress for her supporting role as Valeria, although she did not win the award.

Frida’s Role in The Secret of the River Is Her Biggest Yet

While Cruz is still in the early stages of her acting career, The Secret of the River gives the actress her biggest role yet as Manuel.

In this series, Cruz plays the younger version of the leading character, Trinidad González's Sicarú, taking a key supporting role in the story.

The Secret of the River shines a light on the trans/LGBTQIA+ community as Cruz's Manuel eventually transitions into Sicarú before reuniting with her close friend, Diego Calva's Erik.

How To Follow Frida Sofía Cruz Online

