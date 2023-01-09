The Flash Movie Director Shares New 'Central City' Photo

Andy Muschietti - the director behind this summer's The Flash - has offered a new look at the Central City set in a cryptic social media post.

The long-awaited solo movie for Ezra Miller's Flash is only six months, and with it, the DCEU will soon return to Barry Allen's hometown of Central City - a locale that has already been heavily explored across CW's The Flash series.

Previous set photos have offered a brief look at some of what Central City may have to offer, which even includes a bus featuring Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, provided that makes the final cut of course.

So far, the iconic DC location has only been visited a few times in this universe, most notably in Justice League in which Ben Affleck's Batman visited to recruit Miller's Allen to his superhero team.

Ahead of the June release, which is also expected to return to Michael Keaton's Tim Burton-created Gotham, the director behind the movie has taken to social media to continue his promotion of The Flash.

The Flash Director Showcases Central City Set

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has taken to Instagram to share a new photo from the set of his upcoming DC speedster flick.

The photo features the filmmaker holding a Flash lightning bolt emblem, seemingly on the Central City set, and is captioned "Central city at midnight #theflashmovie."

However, when the post was first created, it was simply labeled "I found this. #theflashmovie."

