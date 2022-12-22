The Flash Movie Gets Trailer Update Following Henry Cavill Removal

After news of Henry Cavill's Superman being cut from the film, details have been reported on when fans can expect the trailer for Ezra Miller's The Flash.

Miller's DCU solo film has been gestating for quite some time, having hit more than a few bumps in the road along the way. However, the film finally seems like it is actually going to come out

This movie has been the subject of fascination for many DC fans, as the super-powered blockbuster will "erase every movie" from former DCU figurehead Zack Snyder.

As DCU sits in a state of flux, with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the franchise, The Flash has started to feel like a symbolic goodbye for the current/past era of DC on the big screen.

And it seems as though that fans may have just gotten their first hint as to when they can expect the next look at the Multiversal epic.

The Flash Sprints to the Super Bowl

Insiders with knowledge of the subject revealed the first trailer update for The Flash since it was reported Henry Cavill had been cut from the film (and the DCU entirely).

As reported by The Wrap, Warner Bros. (WB) will be back at the Super Bowl, after not making any ad buys for the event since 2006. The Hollywood giant will bring with them a brand-new look at The Flash, as it speeds toward its June release date.

The outlet speculated with Super Bowl LVII taking place just days before the release of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, this could be a tactic to drum up enthusiasm around the DC film and greater DCU and draw the attention away from another Marvel blockbuster.

What to Expect from The Flash's Next Trailer

There have been so many questions about The Flash as a film, with many of them dating back to even before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios. But it feels like those inquiries have grown exponentially in the Gunn/Safran era.

This upcoming trailer is going to be very important for The Flash's long-term success. As audiences wait to hear what this next era of DCU storytelling is going to look like, interest in the remaining films from this current DC timeline has dwindled.

Why should a fan care about new entries into a cinematic universe that is seemingly going to be null and void by the end of 2023?

Whatever WB and DC Studios are planning for this Super Bowl tease, it needs to reassure audiences and get back some of that goodwill that was there when the first trailer for The Flash debuted.

Yes, the film may not ultimately factor into the greater DCU going forward, but it could be a fun jaunt through the DC Multiverse, and this next look has to show that. Because if it doesn't, The Flash could prove to be a very time-consuming and labored venture for nothing (although with a reboot inbound the studio may not care).

The Flash aims set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023.