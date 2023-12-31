Fire Country Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Fire Country is slated to return for Season 2, which is good news, especially after a series of cliffhangers in the Season 1 finale.

Season 1 of the hit CBS series ended in May 2023, with Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) back in jail after a series of unfortunate events. Since its finale, many fans have been waiting for the show's return to the small screen.

Thankfully, more concrete updates about its sophomore run emerged online once the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes were resolved.

When Is Fire Country Season 2 Releasing?

In January 2023, CBS renewed Fire Country for Season 2 due to its strong performance in terms of viewership and a solid fan base.

According to Deadline's report, the series averaged 8 million viewers per episode, increasing to more than 10 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms.

In an official statement, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach offered high praise to the series, noting that Fire Country "has so many appealing entry points for the audience:"

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate. 'Fire Country' has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small-town charm, mystery, and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

Fire Country Season 2's writers' room then opened in October 2023.

Speaking with Deadline, showrunner Tia Napolitano said that she feels "energized" heading into Season 2, teasing that the upcoming installment is "not a continuation" of Season 1:

“I feel energized, and honestly, Season 2 is not a continuation of Season 1. It’s the next chapter, and I think, having had a rest from Season 1, we feel like we’re ready to come back even stronger and shock everybody from the second the episodes start to air when we’re finally out there.”

CBS, via Variety, confirmed in November 2023 that Fire Country Season 2 will premiere on the network on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Who’s Cast In Fire Country Season 2?

Many cast members of Fire Country are expected to return in Season 2.

Max Thieriot is confirmed to come back as convict-turned-fireman Bode Donovan alongside some of his allies such as his mother Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) and his romantic interest, Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila).

Gabriela's father, Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro), and Bode's fellow firefighter, Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway), are also poised to return.

Here is an overview of the cast members who will return in Season 2:

Max Thieriot - Bode Donovan

Diane Farr - Sharon Leone

Billy Burke - Vince Leone

Stephanie Arcila - Gabriela Perez

Kevin Alejandro - Manny Perez

Jordan Calloway - Jake Crawford

Jules Latimer - Eve Edwards

The upcoming season won't be complete without newcomers.

In December 2023, Deadline shared that American Auto's Tye White and Agents of SHIELD alum Jason O'Mara are set to join Fire Country Season 2.

White will play Cole, a former MMA fighter who is now Bode's fellow inmate. O'Mara will portray a firefighter named Liam who is also a friend of Sharon's.

TV Line exclusively reported in December 2023 that Rafael de la Fuente (Dynasty) has joined Fire Country Season 2 as well. The actor has been cast as Diego, a paramedic who will train Gabriela, with the outlet teasing a potential romantic connection between the pair.

What Will Happen in Fire Country Season 2?

At the end of Fire Country Season 1, things are not looking good for Bode. Max Thieriot's charismatic firefighter is sent back to prison after covering up for his friend Freddy Mills.

This comes after Bode and Gabriela acted on their feelings for one another. It seems that their happy ending will have to wait, and some have theorized that it will happen in Season 2.

However, the arrival of Rafael de la Fuente's Diego could put a dampen on Bode and Gabriela's happily ever after. Based on TV Line's exclusive report, Diego and Gabriela will develop an "easy camaraderie," hinting at a potential love triangle storyline in the upcoming season.

In an interview with TV Guide, Gabriela actress Stephanie Arcial teased that she's "excited" for what lies ahead for her character in Season 2:

"I'm really excited for Gabriela's new moment and for her to be a little more present in her life. She's releasing a lot of expectations and control that she's used to having."

It looks like a huge chunk of Season 2 will showcase how Bode will eventually return to Three Rock, his reunion with Gabriela, and how he will react to Diego's arrival.

The identity of the father of Cara's baby is still up in the air as well, and many are theorizing that it could be Bode's daughter.

Fire Country's sophomore run is also set to address Sharon Leone's fate after collapsing during the mudslide rescue. Now that Bode is back in prison, it will be up to her husband, Vince, to sort things out and hope for the best.

Fire Country Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+.