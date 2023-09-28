Final Destination Movies Get Announced for New Streaming Service

The Final Destination films will soon be available to watch on a new streaming service.

The American horror franchise has been appearing in theaters since 2000, but it hasn’t come to the big screen in over a decade.

Final Destination stands out within the horror film genre for its unique portrayal of a villain that deviates from the conventional slasher. Instead, it portrays the manifestation of Death, manipulating the surroundings in order to kill anyone who has previously escaped them.

How to Stream Final Destination Movies

Final Destination 3

Max announced that it will begin streaming all five Final Destinations movies starting on Sunday, October 1. This includes Final Destination (2000), Final Destination 2 (2003), Final Destination 3 (2006), and The Final Destination (2009), Final Destination 5 (2011).

For those looking to stream the Final Destination film before October, they're all currently available on AMC+, owned by AMC Networks.

When Will Final Destination 6: Bloodlines Release?

Initially announced back in 2019, via The Hollywood Reporter, the sixth Final Destination film has been described as a "re-imagining" of the franchise.

In early 2022, it was reported that the film would be straight-to-streaming and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was joining as a producer, according to Deadline. Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick co-wrote the screenplay based on Watts' story.

Final Destination 6 found its directors in Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein (Freaks) in September 2022, coming from THR. Part of the reason the duo got the job was by faking one of their deaths via Zoom call, showing their immense dedication to the franchise.

Now being titled Final Destination 6: Bloodlines, the film will begin production once the ongoing actors' strike concludes. It's being produced by New Line Cinema, as were all the previous Final Destination films.

To stream the first five Final Destination films, head to Max on Sunday, October 1.