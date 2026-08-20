Fast And Furious Popcorn Buckets For 25th Anniversary Celebration Look Great, Especially Dom's Charger

The 25th-anniversary of The Fast and the Furious came with a wave of popcorn buckets that captured the franchise's high-octane spirit, including one that resembles Dominic Toretto's Charger. The Fast and the Furious made its theatrical debut on June 22, 2001, launching one of Hollywood's most successful franchises, which now includes more than a dozen films.

As part of the movie's latest milestone, Universal Pictures is bringing the original film back to theaters for a limited one-week run from Friday, August 21, to Thursday, August 27, allowing fans to experience the movie that started it all on the big screen again. The re-release includes a special collection of popcorn buckets and collectibles featuring iconic cars and franchise memorabilia.

Cinemark Unleashes the Perfect Fast & Furious Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark

Cinemark revealed its wave of The Fast and the Furious 25th Anniversary collectibles, and one notable inclusion is Dom's charger car bucket. This detailed plastic replica of Dominic Torreto's black 1970 Dodge Charger, priced at $39.95, turns the legendary muscle car into a functional and display-worthy artifact.

Cinemark

It has a 66-oz capacity, is made of plastic, and measures 15.5 inches long. The Charger's notable features include a roof that can open to hold the popcorn.

Cinemark

Dom's Charger Car bucket offers a sleek design and a small replica of the franchise's most famous muscle car, making it an ideal collectible for Fast & Furious collectors.

Cinemark

The Dom Charger Car bucket is available for purchase on the official Cinemark website, and it can be shipped one day after purchase (with an estimated arrival between August 23 and 27).

Another Cinemark exclusive is a Fast & Furious hexagon popcorn tin with a lid. This large metal tin features a Fast & Furious number-plate aesthetic that celebrates the franchise's 25th anniversary.

Cinemark

The designs featured in the metal tin include number plate designs that highlight Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto, the actual plate number of Dom's Charger, and alternative plate numbers for the different cars in the franchise.

Cinemark

Cinemark's hexagon tin is currently sold out on the official website. It is priced at $14.95, but there is no word if the theater chain will make it available for restock.

Cinemark

Rounding out the list of Cinemark Fast and Furious collectibles is the Fast & Furious anniversary Nitrous Cup. This premium plastic sipper cup is styled after a nitrous oxide (NOS) bottle, features a movie-accurate aesthetic, and is designed to hold 32 oz beverages.

Cinemark

The premium sipper cup also features a 25th anniversary design and a functional valve-style knob. The official nitrous cup collectible, priced at $24.95, is currently sold out online.

Cinemark

AMC & Regal Offer Similar Fast & Furious Collectibles (But There's 1 Catch)

AMC announced that its official Fast & Furious popcorn buckets and collectibles are available only in theaters while supplies last, beginning as early as August 20 alongside the film's re-release screenings.

AMC

The theater chain offers a similar wave of anniversary collectibles, which includes the iconic Dom Charger popcorn bucket and the Nitrous Cup.

AMC

For those who missed out on Cinemark's online release, fans are expected to flock to various AMC theater chains to grab the latest Fast & Furious collectibles.

Regal also offered the same wave of Fast & Furious collectibles from AMC and Cinemark, but its official announcement confirmed that they will only be available in select Regal locations across the United States.

Regal

On August 17, Universal Pictures hosted a special 25th-anniversary screening in Los Angeles at Director's Village, where Vin Diesel delivered an emotional speech reflecting on the success and the camaraderie he and the cast forged in the franchise (read more about the cast of Fast X here).

The upcoming re-release isn't the only way fans can celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Fast and the Furious. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced that it is releasing a newly remastered 4K Ultra HD edition of the original movie, including a limited-edition SteelBook and a brand-new featurette that chronicles the franchise's expansive history.