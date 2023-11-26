Hulu's latest streaming hit Faraway Downs is here, with a star-studded, yet familiar cast.

The new mini-series is actually Baz Lurhmann's 2008 film Australia extended and cut into six parts, featuring the same characters and storylines seen in the big-screen epic.

Starring the likes of Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman, Faraway Downs tells the story of an English aristocrat who becomes entangled with her Australian cattle ranch following the death of her husband.

The big-screen version of the story was nominated for several awards including an Oscar (costume design), but earned mixed reviews at the time (sitting at 54% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Hulu's Faraway Downs Cast & Character List

Nicole Kidman - Lady Sarah Ashley

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman leads Faraway Downs as Lady Sarah Ashley. Hoping to bring her husband back with her to England, Sarah travels to Australia, realizing her husband has been murdered and she now has to do everything she can to save her cattle ranch.

Kidman is best known for her work in Aquaman, Moulin Rouge!, and The Hours (which she won an Oscar for).

Hugh Jackman - The Drover

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman's The Drover is a stockman who helps Lady Sarah in keeping the cattle ranch out of the hands of the local baron. However, in aiding the English visitor the pair start to become romantically involved.

Jackman may be familiar to fans for his work as Wolverine in the Fox X-Men movies, Les Miserables, and The Greatest Showman.

Bryan Brown - King Carney

Bryan Brown

King Carney (played by Bryan Brown) is an Australian meat magnate, who is a part of the conspiracy in the murder of Lady Sarah's husband. Following the death of Mr. Ashley, David Wenham's Neil Fletcher aims to sell the family's cattle ranch to the tycoon to grow his empire in northern Australia.

Brown is an Australian actor whose previous credits include Cocktail, Gods of Egypt, and Two Hands.

Brandon Walters - Nullah

Brandon Walters

Brandon Walters brings to life Nullah, a young aboriginal boy who helps Lady Sarah and Drover round the cattle to Darwin to hopefully save Faraway Downs. He is also the son of Daisy and Neil Fletcher.

Walters can also be seen in Operation Buffalo, Mystery Road, and Bushwhacked!.

Ben Mendelsohn - Captain Dutton

Ben Mendelsohn

Captain Emmet Dutton is played by Ben Mendelsohn and is an Australian Army officer who is in charge of the cattle supply on the continent. He becomes romantically interested in Sarah from the moment she steps foot in Darwin, but never voices his feelings.

In recent years, Mendelsohn has appeared in such hits as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, several MCU projects (playing the Skrull Talos), and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.

David Wenham - Neil Fletcher

David Wenham

David Wenham's Neil Fletcher is a station manager in Northern Australia, who has plans to take over Faraway Downs and sell the land to businessman King Carney, following the 'suspicious' death of Sarah's husband. Fletcher is married to Essie Davis and the father of Nullah.

Wenahm's previous credits include the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Zack Snyder's 300, and Van Helsing.

David Gulpilil - King George

David Gulpilil

King George (played by David Gulpilil) is a local aboriginal leader and the man Sarah is told killed her husband. However, it is eventually revealed King George has been falsely accused, as the conspiracy to take over Faraway Downs is revealed.

Born a member of northern Australia's First Nations tribes, Gulpilil has also taken roles in Rabbit-Proof Fence, Crocodile Dundee, and Walkabout.

David Ngoombujarra - Magarri

David Ngoombujarra

Faraway Downs' Magarri is brought to life by Australian actor David Ngoombujarra. Magarri is a member of the local aboriginal tribe nearby to Faraway Downs and the brother-in-law of Hugh Jackman's Drover. He is recruited to help round up the cattle in an effort to save Sarah's family ranch.

Ngoombujarra's other credits include Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles, Black and White, and Blackfellas.

Jack Thompson - Kipling Flynn

Jack Thompson

Kipling Flynn is the Faraway Downs' alcoholic accountant and a member of the seven riders who set out to round the cattle to Darwin. Brought to life by Jack Thompson, Kipling Flynn works hard to keep Faraway Downs' finances in order, but following the death of Mr. Ashley, he can see the vultures circling in an attempt to buy up the land.

Thompson previously appeared in Breaker Morant, The Assassination of Richard Nixon, and Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

Essie Davis - Catherine Carney

Essie Davis

Essie Davis' Catherine Carney is the wife of David Wenham's Neil Fletcher but does not seem privy to Neil's conspiracy to take over Faraway Downs.

Davis is best known for her work in The Babadook, Assassin's Creed, and True History of the Kelly Gang.

Faraway Downs is streaming now on Hulu.