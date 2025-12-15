Fallout Season 2 Confirmed to Include 5 Key Villains

Amazon Prime Video confirmed which five characters will be the main villains of Fallout Season 2 ahead of the show's premiere. Fallout Season 1 shocked the entertainment world with its well-received response from both critics and fans, considering the show is an adaptation of a video game franchise. Historically, video game adaptations have not been successful, but Fallout proved to be an outlier in the best way. Now, fans are gearing up for the release of Season 2 on December 17, 2025.

Due to the ending of Season 1, many fans of the Fallout games had an idea of some villains that could pop up in Season 2. For example, the Season 1 finale confirmed that the protagonists will be heading to New Vegas in the Mojave Wasteland in Season 2, and one of the major villain groups in the New Vegas game is Caesar's Legion. Caesar's Legion will likely still have a role to play in Season 2, but because the show's timeline is a bit different from the game franchise's timeline, fans will also be seeing other bad guys.

Every Villain Confirmed for Fallout Season 2

Robert House

Amazon Prime Video

Robert House (Justin Theroux) will undoubtedly be featured in Fallout Season 2 because he was in the trailer for the upcoming installment. Fallout: New Vegas fans will know all about Robert House and what happened to him in the games, but many are interested to see where his character arc goes in the show.

As mentioned, House showed up in the trailer for Fallout Season 2, but, notably, all his appearances in the footage were set before the war. The show's creative team was careful not to spoil anything related to House, but there are two possibilities for his character in Season 2.

One of those is that he lost the war for the Wasteland, and that is why Caesar's Legion makes an appearance in the trailer. That would also indicate that he is dead in the show, meaning that he will only appear in flashbacks in Season 2.

Fans of the games know that House had an elaborate plan before the nuclear fallout. His knowledge of what was to come allowed him to keep his body alive beneath Las Vegas and save the city from nuclear destruction. However, his mind remained uniquely alert for over 200 years, which enabled him to continue running the city. It is possible that Season 2 could explore this plot line, which would feature House as a man behind the curtain. Even though his physical body wouldn't be seen, he would still be in control.

Because the show is set in New Vegas and House is the one in control of the city in the New Vegas game, he will likely play a major role in Season 2. Fans will just have to wait and see how the show utilizes him.

Hank MacLean

Amazon Prime Video

Hank MacLean is the father of Lucy MacLean, the show's main character, portrayed by actress Ella Purnell. In Season 1, Hank was seemingly an innocent protagonist, but the end of the installment proved that he was actually a villain.

In the Season 1 finale, Hank, played by Kyle MacLachlan, stole a suit of Power Armor and made way for New Vegas. He briefly appeared in the Season 2 trailer, still wearing the Power Armor, but the footage did not reveal much about his character's direction in Season 2.

He may join the Board members in New Vegas and likely reunite with Lucy again. However, the two won't be on great terms considering their last interaction in Season 1.

Barb Howard

Amazon Prime Video

Barb Howard is the wife of Cooper Howard (the Ghoul), and she was established as an antagonist in the show's first season. Essentially, it was revealed that Barb worked directly alongside individuals such as Bud Askins, Robert House, and the other board members at Vault-Tec, and that she helped orchestrate the nuclear attack.

Barb (Frances Turner) only appeared in two shots of the Season 2 trailer, both of which were flashbacks. In one, she sat in the car with Cooper sometime before the war, as Cooper traveled to Vegas to meet with Robert House.

Another shot showcased her at Vault-Tec, closing the blinds in the conference room. That particular shot hinted that her character would receive a more detailed backstory in Season 2, allowing fans to learn more about her motivations and her role in the Great War.

It is unclear whether she survived the Great War, but fans must assume that she did. Most likely, the show will build up to a reunion between Cooper and Barb. If that happens, it could occur as early as Season 2.

Betty Pearson

Amazon Prime Video

Betty Pearson, brought to life by Deadpool's Leslie Uggams, did not appear in the Fallout Season 2 trailer, but she has been confirmed to be a villain in the upcoming season of the Amazon Prime Video show. In October 2024, Uggams confirmed that she was set to begin filming he scenes for Season 2 in November 2024 and that she would be returning for Season 2.

Betty stayed underground in the vaults during Season 1, but that does not make her innocent. She still worked for Vault-Tec and helped them control the inhabitants of the vaults while the Great War was going on, so that Vault-Tec could take over and assert total dominance.

It is also important to remember that Betty helped Hank MacLean bomb Shady Sands, which resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.

Snake Oil Salesman

Amazon Prime Video

Jon Daly will be returning for Fallout Season 2 as the Snake Oil Salesman. Operating in the Wasteland, the salesman offers treatments for different ailments. However, as seen in Season 1, those treatments come with a high price. Yes, they do heal people. For example, Thaddeus ingested a remedy to repair his mangled foot. It did heal, but it also turned Thaddeus into a ghoul.

So, the Snake Oil Salesman was tricking people so that they would turn into ghouls. The Season 2 trailer confirmed that he will be returning, as he appeared in a shot late in the footage, saying, "Let's get lucky, shall we?"

This line was likely a reference or play on the Lucky 38 casino in New Vegas, as it is such an important location and where Robert House is likely to be located. It is possible that it could simply refer to New Vegas in general, as that will be the setting for most of the season.

The full trailer for Fallout Season 2 can be seen below: