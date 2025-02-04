Some fans can't get enough of 2016's Fallen and have begged for a sequel, but whether one will be released is still up in the air.

Starring Addison Timlin and Jeremy Irvine, Fallen follows a young girl as she is sent to a reform school. However, while there, she meets and becomes attracted to an angel seeking her out for thousands of years.

The film was initially released in 2016 and flew under the radar, only grossing $2.5 million at the global box office. It recently made its way to Netflix (which has a lot of big movies releasing in 2025), causing its popularity to skyrocket.

Will Fallen 2 Ever Happen?

Fallen

Fans have been clamoring for a sequel to Fallen since the first film's release. Specifically, anyone can see how many want a sequel by looking at the comments on an Instagram post that the film's official account shared in 2017.

As of writing, the post has 517 comments, with the vast majority asking for a sequel or simply expressing their desire to see something else in that universe.

Interestingly enough, a sequel was officially announced before the original film was released. In 2014, it was revealed that the sequel was in development and that the first movie's main actors would be returning.

It is worth noting that Fallen was based on the first book in a four-part series, meaning that the sequel was set to cover book two (which is titled Torment).

Unfortunately, Torment (which would have likely been the sequel's name) never completed the developmental process, most likely due to Fallen's low box office numbers.

However, Lauren Kate, the author of the books, and Addison Timlin, the lead actress who played Lucinda in Fallen, both wanted to see a sequel be made, just like fans.

In a September 2017 interview with Rama's Screen (shared via YouTube), the author and actress were asked about the possibility of the other books being adapted. Kate stated that she was "ready" to move forward at the time and that she would "love to do it:"

"We're ready. We'd love to do it, so you guys gotta go see it and we'll keep you posted."

Timlin agreed, noting that she would "love multiple movies as much as everyone else:"

"Yeah, I think that's the best thing to say so we would all love multiple movies as much as everyone else, but we don't know what's gonna happen."

However, as noted, none of the sequels ever moved forward, and the original film is still the only one in existence.

Fans may still be able to see an on-screen adaptation of the books play out, though. A TV series titled Fallen premiered in 2024, with Season 1 spanning eight episodes and following the first book's events.

It will become widely available to viewers when it premieres on AMC+ (read about the cast of one of AMC+'s biggest shows here) on Thursday, February 6.

It is unlikely that a sequel to the 2016 film will ever be released. A lot of time has passed since the first entry, and since it didn't perform well at the box office, most distributors and film studios would likely not consider it a profitable release.

However, if the Fallen TV series gets good viewership on AMC+, there is a good chance that a second season could get confirmed, meaning that an on-screen adaptation of Torment would finally be available to fans.

It wouldn't be the same as a second film with the original actors, but it still would be a continuation of Lauren Kate's story.

The Fallen film is streaming on Netflix, and the Fallen TV series will premiere on AMC+ on Thursday, February 6.