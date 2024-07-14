Exploding Kittens Season 2: Will More Episodes Release?

Following the debut of Exploding Kittens on Netflix, the question of a potential Season 2's release keeps coming up.

Loosely based on the beloved board game of the same name, the adult animated comedy is just the latest animated adaptation to arrive on the streamer, joining the likes of Cuphead, Castlevania, and Tomb Raider.

The series follows two cats stuck in eternal conflict as they are inhabited by the spirits of God and the Devil.

Will Exploding Kittens Season 2 Ever Be Released?

Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix; however, a potential Season 2 announcement has yet to be released (despite being fairly likely).

Season 1 of the R-rated animated series debuted on the service on Friday, July 12 to middling reviews.

The show sits at 67% on Rotten Tomatoes (RT), with critics calling out its lackluster writing, bizarre tone, and a story that (according to some) does not make it worth the watch.

Seeing this critical reception could potentially hint that Season 2's chances are not all that great, but that may not be the case.

It is faring better with audiences (sitting at an 84% Audience Score on RT), and ultimately, reviews are only one factor a streamer like Netflix would take into account in greenlighting a Season 2.

The Exploding Kittens board game has a fervent fanbase around the world. It remains the most-backed project in Kickstarter history, raising $8.7 million during its funding phase (per Built In LA). It has also gone on to sell more than 18 million games worldwide since 2015.

Those are impressive numbers, and if even a small portion of the Exploding Kittens fanbase gives the show a try, then the series will be seen as a success in Netflix's eyes.

And, in the end, it is those numbers that will matter to the streamer. If the show brings in a big audience (something that is to be expected given the popularity of the board game it is based on), one can assume Season 2 will get the rubber stamp.

As previously mentioned, no plans for a Season 2 have been made public, but it seems as though the series' creative team is working under the assumption a second batch of episodes will eventually happen.

Season 1 ended shockingly with it being revealed that Devilcat and Godcat are about to be parents to little godly kittens.

After a season of clashing, Devilcat goes into labor after using her power to send her wrath upon humanity. The season ends with Godcat saving the family that had taken the two of them in (and in turn, humanity as a whole), and Devilcat having her kittens.

It certainly feels like this new life as parents is being lined up as the potential focus of a second season.

Perhaps, the two godly kitties will have to put away their claws for a bit and learn to co-parent these new fur babies, setting aside their differences to impart their children with their divine wisdom (both good and evil).

Exploding Kittens is streaming now on Netflix.

Read more about other animated projects on The Direct:

Full Cast of Sausage Party Foodtopia - Every Main Character & Voice Actor (Photos)

'My Adventures With Superman' Showrunner Confirms What We All Suspected About Kara's Supergirl

Harley Quinn Season 5 Gets Exciting Release Update from Creator (Exclusive)

Marvel's Next R-Rated Show Gets Official Release Announcement