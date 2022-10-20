Eternals 2: MCU Actor Offers Status Update on Marvel Sequel

Eternals was an interesting installment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both on and off the screen. On the one hand, the project introduced over a dozen new characters within its nearly three-hour-long runtime. On the other, the project is one of the worst-rated installments of the MCU to date.

Despite that reception, many fans were still looking forward to seeing where the story might go from here. When the movie ended, four members of the team had been kidnapped by a Celestial, while the others came face-to-face with Harry Styles’ Eros—who claimed to know how to help their friends.

Sadly, both San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and the D23 Fan Expo came and went without a mention of the anticipated sequel. Even one of the stars of the movie was disappointed by the lack of news.

Now, star Barry Keoghan has revealed that he still hasn’t heard anything regarding the franchise’s future.

So What’s Happening With Eternals 2?

Marvel

In an interview with Uproxx, Eternals star Barry Keoghan was asked if he knew anything about what was happening with long-awaited sequel.

In response, Keoghan noted how he’s always texting co-star Kumail Nanjiani asking that very question. He claimed Nanjiani “knows everything:”

“Kumail [Nanjiani] is always the one I’m texting. I’m like, ‘Yo, have you heard anything on Eternals 2?’ Kumail knows everything. You know what I mean? He loves comic books. The comic world… I’m always texting him like about San Diego Comic-Con. I’m like, ‘Hey, are we going to San Diego for Eternals?’ but I’d love to see where it goes. I really would.”

He continued, pointing out how there’s “a lot that [they] could dive into:”

“No, there’s a lot that we could dive into, and there’s a lot of character stories that we can go with and that as well. So I will be curious to see where [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Fiege], Victoria Alonso, and they all take it.”

Keoghan also made it clear that he would love to work with director Chloé Zhao again:

“It was shot and made, you really get, with the characters, it sort of felt like an independent movie at some points as well. But [director Chloé Zhao is] amazing… she’s another great one I would work with. At the drop of a hat again.”

What’s in Store for Eternals Fans?

Despite the questionable reception of the first film, it would be difficult to see Marvel Studios not making a sequel of some sort. Those new characters have a lot of loose ends to tie up, not to mention the fact that Eros and Pip were hopefully not introduced for no reason.

A continuation of that story could lead to bringing back Josh Brolin’s Thanos or introducing Galactus to fulfill Arishem’s promise of bringing judgment to Earth.

Many fans remain disappointed that Marvel Studios made no mention of Eternals 2 in their recent showcases. However, there are still empty movie release date slots to fill in both 2025 and 2026.

People shouldn’t lose faith just yet! With that said, one would think more people would have noticed the giant marble Celestial sticking out of the ocean.

Eternals is now streaming on Disney+.