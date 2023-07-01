Every Upcoming Emilia Clarke Movie Releasing In 2023 & Beyond

Emilia Clarke has ruled not only the Seven Kingdoms, but the actor is also conquering pop culture franchises with roles in Star Wars and, most recently, the MCU's Secret Invasion. But that isn’t all she has on her plate.

Clarke rose to become a household name after playing Daenerys Targaryen for eight seasons on HBO’s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, for which she also received a Primetime Emmy nomination.

She then bolstered her career by taking roles in major franchises. Clarke appeared as a young Sarah Connor alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2015’s Terminator Genisys before taking on other sci-fi universes, picking up the role of Qi’ra in the Han Solo origin movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

With such an impressive career to date, many eyes are on Clarke and what she does next.

Emilia Clarke’s Upcoming Movies & TV Shows

1.) Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios

The project that is currently taking up Emilia Clarke’s attention is Marvel’s Secret Invasion, where she stars alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

Clarke’s debut role in the MCU has her playing the character of G’iah, the daughter of Mendelsohn’s Skrull Talos, who was previously introduced as a young child in Captain Marvel.

Only two Secret Invasion episodes have arrived so far, but it appears that Clarke will have a large role to play throughout the rest of the season.

2.) The Pod Generation

Roadside Attractions/Vertical

Clarke's next film role is the Sundance favorite The Pod Generation.

The film is directed by Sophie Barthes and stars Clarke as Rachel, a rising tech executive who lands a coveted spot at the Womb Centre, which allows couples to share the journey of pregnancy equally with external, mobile wombs or "pods".

The film also stars Doctor Strange's Chiwetel Ejiofor and is expected to release this summer in theatres.

3.) McCarthy

Joseph McCarthy

As Variety reports, Clarke will appear alongside Man of Steel star Michael Shannon in the biopic about the life of U.S. Republican senator Joseph McCarthy.

Shannon will play McCarthy and Clarke will play his wife, Jean Kerr, in the film which will explore the senator's life and why his name became synonymous with "McCarthyism".

4.) An Ideal Wife

Oscar Wilde

Clarke's upcoming slate also includes another role as a famous wife.

In An Ideal Wife, she will play Constance Lloyd, a children's author and the wife of notable playwright Oscar Wilde. According to Deadline, the film will chart Lloyd's sexual awakening after learning that her husband was homosexual.

It will be directed by Sophie Hyde (Good Luck to You Leo Grande) but no release date has been set.

In the meantime, Clarke can be seen in new episodes of Secret Invasion, which release weekly on Disney+.