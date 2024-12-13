Carrie Preston works with her husband, Michael Emerson, alongside a wealth of guest stars such as Ben Levi Ross in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 7.

"One Angry Woman" sees Elsbeth being summoned to court for jury duty for a murder trial, leading to an unexpected clash with an overcompetitive and shady judge named Milton Crawford.

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 7 premiered on CBS on December 12.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 7 Cast & Guest Stars Guide

Michael Emerson - Milton Crawford

Michael Emerson

Michael Emerson guest stars in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 7 as Milton Crawford, an overbearing judge who is hiding some shady secrets. As he comes face to face with Elsbeth, there is an intense clash brewing between them.

Emerson previously appeared as part of the cast of Fallout Episode 2 where he played Dr. Siggi Wilzig. The actor can also be seen in Saw, Lost, and Person of Interest.

Ben Levi Ross - Teddy Tascioni

Ben Levi Ross

Ben Levi Ross returns as Teddy Tascioni after making his debut in the final moments of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 6.

Teddy is Elsbeth's son who catches up with her mother while also exploring New York in the new episode.

Ross previously appeared in Tick, Tick... BOOM! and Acting for a Cause.

Daniel K. Isaac - Lieutenant Connor

Daniel K. Isaac

Daniel K. Isaac reprises his role as Lieutenant Connor, the precinct's new overbearing lieutenant who often clashes with Captain Wagner and Elsbeth.

Isaac is best known for being part of the cast of Billions Season 7 as Ben Kim. The actor can also be seen in The Other Two, Money Monster, and Plan B.

Quincy Dunn-Baker - Andy

Quincy Dunn-Baker

Quincy Dunn-Baker appears as Andy, the unfortunate victim of Milton Crawford who died after being bashed in the head by a baseball bat.

Dunn-Baker has credits in No Hard Feelings, FBI: International, and The Righteous Gemstones.

Meredith Holzman - Deliah

Meredith Holzman

Meredith Holzman stars as Deliah, the accused and Andy's romantic interest who is being blamed for the murder of her partner.

Holzman can be seen in Inventing Anna, Alaska Daily, and Only Murders in the Building Season 1.

Sasha Hutchings - Joan

Sasha Hutchings

Sasha Hutchings plays Joan, one of the jurors who wants to get out of juror duty because she has better things to do.

Hutchings' notable credits include Run the World, Blue Bloods, and Jessica Jones.

Max Crumm - Lonny

Max Crumm

Max Crumm portrays Lonny, a podcaster who is part of the jury. He later comes into trouble after secretly recording the trial.

Crumm starred in Easy A, Emergence, and Ray Donovan.

Nikki Crawford - Prosecutor

Nikki Crawford

Nikki Crawford plays the prosecutor in the trial who is adamant that Deliah is guilty.

Crawford recently appeared as part of the cast of Cruel Intentions where she played Annie Grover's mother. The actress also has credits in 9-1-1, Criminal Minds, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Scott Adsit - Chaz Molano

Scott Adsit

Scott Adsit portrays Deliah's incompetent defense lawyer Chaz Molano in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 7.

Adsit voiced Baymax in Big Hero 6, and he is also known for his work on Shape Island, Teenage Euthanasia, and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.

Vivien Landau - Lydia

Vivien Landau

Vivien Landau guest stars as Lydia, Andy's neighbor who testified during the trial.

Landau has credits in New Amsterdam, Crappy Mother's Day, and 69 Parts.

Danny Doherty - George

Danny Doherty

Danny Doherty's George lives in the same apartment building as Andy, and he also testified during the trial.

Doherty's past major credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, FBI, and 60 Miles North.

Ray Elizabeth Wilson - Sadie

Ray Elizabeth Wilson

Ray Elizabeth Wilson plays Sadie, Andy's ex-girlfriend who was previously threatened by Deliah.

Wilson's acting credits include Show Me Eternity, Macbeth, and Wonderland.

Marceline Hugot - Francine

Marceline Hugot

Francine (played by Marceline Hugot) is the foreperson of the jury who works with Elsbeth in trying to find the truth.

Hugot has over 100 credits, with roles in 60 Miles North, The Blacklist, and Black Mirror.

Cedric Benjamin - Fred

Cedric Benjamin

Cedric Benjamin's Fred is a member of the jury who agrees with Elsbeth that something is not right with the trial.

Benjamin previously appeared in Luke Cage, New Amsterdam, and The Closer.

Here are the series regulars who appeared in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 7:

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carra Patterson - Officer Kaya Blanke

Wendell Pierce - Captain Wagner

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 7 Plot Summary & Ending Explained

I'll See You in Court

Carrie Preston, Max Crumm, & Scott Adsit

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 7, "One Angry Woman," begins with Andy inside his apartment as he gets surprised by his lover, Deliah, for an intimate night of romance.

However, their night of roleplay gets interrupted after Andy gets murdered by another intruder who is later revealed to be Judge Milton Crawford.

Fast forward to the next day, Elsbeth gives her son, Teddy, a tour of the precinct while also properly introducing him to Captain Wagner and her best friend, Officer Kaya Blanke.

The mother-son bonding has to wait since Elsbeth is summoned to court to be part of a jury in a trial involving Andy's murder. It turns out that Deliah is being blamed for the crime.

Before the trial, Elsbeth meets some interesting members of the jury, such as Joan who doesn't want to be there, and an aspiring podcaster named Lonny.

Inside the courtroom, the judge presiding over the trial is (you guessed it) Milton Crawford, and the prosecutor and the defense attorney, Chaz Molano, go at it.

The defense attorney tries to remove Elsbeth from the courtroom due to his concern that she might not be impartial because she is a lawyer. Still, Judge Milton dismisses Chaz's motion because Elsbeth doesn't know anyone involved in Deliah's arrest.

Elsbeth Tries to Evade Juror Duties

Carrie Preston & Michael Emerson

Back at the precinct, Captain Wagner visits Lieutenant Connor to talk about precinct morale and the conversation shifts to Elsbeth's continued involvement with the department.

Connor points out that Elsbeth helping out in cases doesn't look good in optics for the department, but Wagner feels differently because he believes that the Chicago-based lawyer improves the precinct in more ways than one.

Meanwhile, Blanke and Teddy bond over New York, and the pair agrees to take a tour of the city while Elsbeth is gone.

During the trial, the prosecutor lays out the facts on Deliah's involvement, telling the judge and the jury that two witnesses saw her sneak into Andy's apartment while the officers who responded to the 911 call saw her holding the bat that killed him.

Deliah's alibi is that she was in the shower when Andy was murdered (which is true from the context of the viewers).

Deliah's lawyer doesn't pay attention to the trial at all and he can be seen busy with his phone due to a family problem. Elsbeth is concerned that Deliah will not get a proper defense due to her lawyer's incompetence.

After the first day of the trial ends, Elsbeth tries to talk to Judge Crawford to relieve her of her juror duty to spend more time with Teddy, but her request gets turned down because he likes to have a lawyer on the jury to provide expert opinion during proceedings.

He can't also let Elsbeth go because losing another juror means that the case ends in a mistrial. This makes sense because Judge Crawford, who is the actual suspect, wants to make Deliah pay for the crimes he did commit.

There's Something Fishy About Crawford

Carrie Preston

Elsbeth seems to think that something else is going on with Crawford, and Teddy helps her dig for more details about the sketchy judge. Captain Wagner also chimes in, telling her that the judge is beloved by District Attorneys.

As the trial resumes, more witnesses testify in court, such as Andy's neighbor Vivien who tells everyone that she saw Deliah sneaking around the fire escape, and another occupant in the building named George who saw her climbing through Andy's window.

Amid the questioning, Elsbeth is concerned that the prosecutor has been asking leading questions (which is a no-no in a trial), but she couldn't do anything about it because she is not Deliah's lawyer.

Speaking of Deliah's defense attorney, he is still busy with his phone and it appears that he doesn't care much about his client.

Elsbeth tries to help by getting Deliah's attention, and she manages to get one of the prosecutor's leading questions redirected.

The next witness who testifies is Andy's ex-girlfriend, Sadie, who goes on a trip down memory lane about Deliah's past violent actions toward her.

Elsbeth, once again, helps Deliah by signaling her to object, prompting her attorney to do so because what Sadie mentioned is a prior act. In a nutshell, the defense can't introduce prior crimes that the defendant may committed.

It doesn't take long for the judge to notice what Elsbeth is doing so he warns her to stop sending signals to the defense.

The prosecutor tries to get her dismissed from court, but the judge saves her again because he doesn't want a mistrial. Judge Crawford really wants to send Deliah to jail.

Crawford still issues a stern warning to Elsbeth: Stop what she's doing or he will hold her in contempt and he will call the attorney general to let him know about her issues in court.

Never Underestimate Elsbeth

Carrie Preston & Michael Emerson

As the trial continues, it comes to a point where Elsbeth's suspicions toward Crawford grow because he instantly panics after Chaz asks Deliah about a baseball game that they are watching during the night of their roleplay.

While this is not directly addressed in the episode, it appears that the baseball game would eventually tie into Crawford's actions that night, which would make him a suspect.

After Crawford sustains the prosecutor's objection, Chaz's line of questioning gets derailed which angers Deliah and prompts her to threaten her attorney. That is not a good look for her.

Before the day of the deliberations, Teddy tells Elsbeth one "Teddy fact" and he tells her that the guy he is seeing is moving to Brooklyn to get a job at a podcast company.

This one tidbit is enough for Elsbeth to find a way to get to the jury and make them realize that Deliah is innocent.

During the day of the deliberations, Elsbeth manages to expose a member of the jury who has been recording the proceedings for his podcast, and it turns out to be Lonny.

After Lonny gets dismissed, the jury enters deliberation, and the voting initially ends with 11 guilty pleas and 1 question mark (yup, this is Elsbeth's vote).

In a classic Elsbeth explainer, she manages to lay out all the facts that prove Deliah is innocent.

Andy's neighbor who overheard Delia on the fire escape says she heard her before the Final Jeopardy (which is at exactly 7:27 p.m.), but the other eyewitness (George) says he saw Delia on the fire escape while it was raining, but the rain didn't start until after 8:00 p.m.

This means two individuals sneaked into the apartment, and one of them was Deliah while the other was the actual suspect.

Whoever arrived first (aka Crawford) waited until Deliah went inside the shower and then he killed Andy.

Elsbeth's argument is more than enough to sway the juror to her side and they find Deliah not guilty.

Elsbeth vs. Crawford Part 2?

Carrie Preston

"One Angry Woman" ends with Andy's killer still out there, and Elsbeth is hellbent on finding whoever the culprit is.

Before she leaves the courthouse, she gets confronted by Judge Crawford, mocking her about her former corrupt clients in Chicago.

Crawford then describes Andy as a "perverted disco lover" who didn't get justice.

After Crawford leaves, Elsbeth asks Deliah about the music that they were listening to during the night of the murder, and it was a Donna Summer song since Andy loved disco.

Given that the disco tidbit never came up on trial, this one revelation is enough for Elsbeth to recognize that the judge may have something to do with Andy's death and she secretly starts an investigation on him to prove it.

It looks like a looming clash between Elsbeth and Crawford is in the cards in the next batch of episodes.

The next episode of Elsbeth Season 2 is set to be released on Thursday, December 19 on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.

The first seven episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 are streaming on Paramount+.