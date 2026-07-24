Netflix's Elite Force Season 2 Gets Official Update From Tomer Sisley: 'The GIGN Is Ready To Open The Doors Of The Satory Barracks'

Netflix's Elite Force Season 2 received an encouraging update from lead star Tomer Sisley following its debut on the streamer. Elite Force, with an original title of GIGN in French, is a high-stakes action-thriller series about France's elite Gendarmerie intervention unit. The six-episode Netflix series follows the story of Tomer Sisley's David, a high-ranking GIGN officer drawn back into a high-stakes mission after a devastating attack targets the elite unit itself. At the heart of Elite Force's story also lies the complicated mentor-protégé dynamic between David and GIGN rookie Max (Tristan Zanchi), a relationship that fuels much of the central conflict throughout the series.

Following various twists and turns at the end of Elite Force Season 1 (much like what the Alan Ritchson-led War Machine did), the GIGN series revealed key truths behind the complex history linking David and Max, leaving major questions unresolved and the elite unit's future hanging in the balance. These open threads from the Netflix action thriller's debut season naturally set the stage for more story.

Speaking with France Info, lead star Tomer Sisley shared a promising update about Elite Force Season 2, noting that the team is "working on it," but a renewal will depend on Season 1's success:

"We're working on it, and I think it will obviously depend on the success of the first season. But if the audience responds well, yes, I think we all want it."

Sisley also made a bold declaration, pointing out that the GIGN is "ready to open the doors of the Satory barracks" again if a Season 2 happens:

"In fact, the GIGN is ready to open the doors of the Satory barracks to us again if we film a second season."

The Satory barracks form part of the major Camp de Satory military base in Versailles, France, and have long served as the real-world headquarters of France's elite GIGN unit.

Sisley's declaration that the real GIGN is willing to grant access again to the Satory barracks is already a promising sign even ahead of a Season 2 renewal, underscoring the strong cooperation and authenticity the production has already enjoyed.

All six episodes of Elite Force Season 1 premiered on Netflix on July 22. The action-thriller series is created by Julien Leclercq.

Why Netflix’s Elite Force Season 2 Needs To Happen

Netflix

Netflix's Elite Force Season 2 needs to happen because the six-episode French action thriller left too much unfinished business. After Season 1 proved that it can deliver high-stakes action with real authenticity, it is only natural for Netflix to at least give them a chance to continue their story and world-building.

Elite Force Season 1 ended by peeling back major truths about the complicated history between Tomer Sisley's David and GIGN rookie Max. As it turned out, David is Max's biological father, and this significant revelation raises new questions about their dynamic, guilt, and their future. A single season simply isn't enough to fully explore the emotional fallout of this twist.

Beyond this cliffhanger, Elite Force stands out in Netflix's crowded action catalog thanks to its rare level of realism. It's worth noting that production worked closely with the actual GIGN, which explains Sisley's reference to the Satory barracks. This kind of ongoing cooperation is a massive advantage that few other tactical thrillers can claim.

Elite Force Season 2 would be the perfect chance to deepen the dynamic of its two lead stars while still raising the stakes by introducing a new mission and villain since Season 1 villain Amal was killed in the end. Elite Force's story is clearly built for more, and the show has the chance to give Netflix another distinctive international hit.