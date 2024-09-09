Edge of Tomorrow 2 Release Demand Hits New Heights Following First Movie's Netflix Run

Edge of Tomorrow's stunning Netflix performance revived demand for a sequel.

Released in 2014, the sci-fi action film starred Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt and followed Cruise's character, Major William Cage, as he experiences a time loop while attempting to fight an alien invasion.

A decade after Edge of Tomorrow's theatrical release, interest in a sequel hit new heights.

Netflix Release Sparks Edge of Tomorrow 2 Demand

Warner Bros.

Following Edge of Tomorrow's September 7 Netflix debut, the 2014 action flick hit #3 on the U.S. Top 10 Movie Charts on September 8 and then climbed to #2 on September 9.

Given audiences' sustained interest in the film, the lack of a sequel is surprising and seems like a missed opportunity.

However, Edge of Tomorrow 2 discussions have been ongoing for years. The problem is the sequel seems trapped in a pre-production time loop.

In 2018, Collider reported that Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, and writer Christopher McQuarrie were interested in returning.

But according to director Doug Liman, "It's one of those movies that we'll only go make if we love the script:"

“We're just working on the script... [We're no longer working on scheduling issues], now it’s down to we have a window where we could go do it, and we’re frantically working on the script. It’s one of those movies that we’ll only go make if we love the script. It’s not one of those things where the studio is pushing us to make it and they don’t really care if it’s good or not."

Later in 2018, Liman (via Screen Rant) revealed a script was complete and expressed his hopes for the sequel after Tom Cruise finishes his back-to-back filming of Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8.

Fast-forward to 2021, Liman suggested to Collider that an Edge of Tomorrow 2 (aka Live Die Repeat) hinges on Blunt and Cruise, saying, "If you can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the movie, it’s going to happen.”

But on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast in 2023 (shared via The Hollywood Reporter), Emily Blunt announced she is "so ready" for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, clarifying that she's "not the impediment."

When To Expect Edge of Tomorrow 2

While Edge of Tomorrow's recent Netflix performance re-energized audience demand for a second film, Warner Bros.' has never entirely lost interest.

The Hollywood Reporter detailed Tom Cruise's new partnership with Warner Bros, noting the studio's hopes for another Edge of Tomorrow.

However, the report also claimed Cruise's new studio deal isn't expected to produce new projects anytime soon, especially since the Top Gun: Maverick star is committed to completing his next Mission: Impossible film.

Also, his Warner Bros. deal failed to detail what projects the blockbuster star would undertake.

Still, a relationship of any form between Tom Cruise and Warners makes the prospects of an Edge of Tomorrow sequel more likely than in years prior.

The question now is whether the film's streaming numbers will motivate the studio and Tom Cruise to jumpstart a sequel sooner rather than later.

Edge of Tomorrow is streaming on Netflix.