Edge of Tomorrow 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

It's time to live, die, and repeat (again) if Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt return for the upcoming Edge of Tomorrow 2.

Tom Cruise has entered the Renaissance of his career, fueled mainly by Top Gun: Maverick's nearly 1.5 billion worldwide box office earnings.

Nearly midway through the 2020s, it's time for Cruise to return to another action-heavy franchise similar to his all-in attitude for Top Gun and Mission Impossible.

When Will Edge of Tomorrow 2 Release?

Edge of Tomorrow

The idea of an Edge of Tomorrow sequel has been in the works for years by the original filmmakers.

In 2018, optimism was high for a sequel to director Doug Liman’s 2014 sci-fi hit, with Liman, Cruise, Blunt, and writer Christopher McQuarrie all expressing strong interest.

By 2019, progress seemed imminent as Liman announced the script's completion, suggesting production could soon follow.

However, by 2021, the sequel was still under consideration. Liman preferred the original title, Live Die Repeat, and discussed the challenges of developing a time-travel narrative, envisioning a more character-driven follow-up.

Official updates on Edge of Tomorrow 2 have been scarce, with Liman pointing to the busy schedules of stars Cruise and Blunt as a hurdle. Blunt clarified that her availability is not a problem, stating that she's "so ready."

One of the more promising updates was when Warner Bros. brought Cruise back into the fold with a new deal. Studio executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy confirmed an interest in bringing Cruise back for another Edge of Tomorrow.

In January, De Luca and Abdy traveled to London to meet with Cruise, where they discussed various potential projects for their new strategic partnership, including Edge of Tomorrow 2.

Raising the anticipation for a sequel, Cruise stated on Instagram that he "can’t wait to share more about the great movies we’re working on" when celebrating the 10th anniversary of Edge of Tomorrow. This could be another hint that another installment is on the horizon.

The key issue with Edge of Tomorrow 2 going into production is Cruise's jam-packed schedule, which features an array of different upcoming films.

Given Tom Cruise's current commitments to Mission: Impossible 8—which has experienced production delays—his upcoming space movie with Doug Liman, and Top Gun 3, it is likely that Edge of Tomorrow 2 will not be released for several years.

Who's Cast in Edge of Tomorrow 2?

Cruise is expected to return as Major William Cage in the potential Edge of Tomorrow sequel.

In addition, Emily Blunt has expressed her willingness to reprise her role as Sergeant Rita Vrataski. She shared her enthusiasm with Deadline, saying, "I would love to do another one. I don’t know when and I don’t know how, but I would love it. I don’t know if my back could take it."

In addition, while speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter), Blunt confirmed she would "love to make [Edge of Tomorrow 2] a reality:"

"I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how. And how many Mission Impossibles does he [Cruise] need."

Edge of Tomorrow actors Brendan Gleeson and Noah Taylor might return, although no official confirmations have been made. Unfortunately, Bill Paxton, who played Sergeant Farell, passed away in 2017, so his character will either be omitted or recast in the sequel.

What Will Happen in Edge of Tomorrow 2?

Edge of Tomorrow 2 might start from where the original left off, with Rita not remembering William.

A few years after the release of Edge of Tomorrow, Liman shared with Collider his enthusiasm for the sequel, saying that "it’s a sequel that’s a prequel" with a story he finds even more compelling than the first film:

"That is the only sequel that I’m considering doing, and it’s because first of all the story is so amazing—much better than the original film, and I loved and loved the original film—and second of all, it’s a sequel that’s a prequel."

Also from Collider, the tentative sequel title was revealed by Liman back in 2017 as Live Die Repeat and Repeat, calling it "way better than the first film:"

"We have an amazing story! It’s incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film. It will be called 'Live Die Repeat and Repeat.' Tom [Cruise] is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we’ll do it. But it’s not an if, it’s a when."

Further teasing the excitement surrounding the idea, in 2016, Liman told IGN that Edge of Tomorrow 2 will "revolutionize how people make sequels:"

"It’s going to revolutionize how people make sequels. It really will."

This could further tease the time-traveling idea that this is both a prequel and sequel simultaneously.

However, Edge or Tomorrow 2 or Live Die Repeat and Repeat has undergone multiple script rewrites, suggesting significant changes from the original draft and keeping plot details unknown.

Edge of Tomorrow is available to rent or purchase online.