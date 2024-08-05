Jack Reacher 3 Movie: Will Tom Cruise Release a New Sequel?

Following Tom Cruise's first two Jack Reacher movies, the possibility of making a sequel (Jack Reacher 3) is still a mystery fans want the answer to.

Based on Lee Child's Reacher book series, Tom Cruise first took on the role of ex-Army special investigator Jack Reacher in 2012 and returned to the role in 2015's Jack Reacher: Never Look Back.

The original film wound up as a solidly-reviewed outing (64% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes), earning $218 million at the global box office (per Box Office Mojo).

However, 2015's sequel did not live up to those standards, only coming in with a 38% Tomatometer score and finishing with $162 million at the box office (per Box Office Mojo).

The Status of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher 3

Jack Reacher

As reported by Forbes in August 2024, both of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher movies ranked in Netflix's Top 10 most-watched movies after their arrival on the streamer on August 1. This has viewers wondering if Jack Reacher 3 has a chance of being made and released.

According to Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote and directed Jack Reacher before producing Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, it may still be possible for a threequel to happen.

Speaking with Empire in 2020, McQuarrie had hoped to take the Reacher series in an R-rated direction, looking at how movies like 2016's Deadpool and 2019's Joker have gone down that road. He wanted to lean into "the brutality of [Lee Child's Reacher] books" in terms of the violence and intensity:

"Tom and I were talking about, had the series continued, to take 'Reacher' to a place where, in the post-'Deadpool,' post-'Joker' world, 'Reacher' could have been an R-rated movie and an R-rated franchise and really fed into the brutality of those books. We were fully ready to lean into that."

McQuarrie continued discussing Cruise's work with the role, saying how Reacher is "a very un-Tom character" for Cruise. He also knows that the "franchise has moved on" with the Amazon Prime Video Reacher series, but he and Cruise still have ideas for what to do with their story:

"It’s a very un-Tom character, and we have plans for an even more un-Tom character that we’ve been talking about, which I’m hopeful about in the future. The franchise has moved on, and we haven’t. So we’ve now got stuff in the hopper. The ['Jack Reacher'] stuff we’re talking about now is tinker toys [compared to it], I’m actually very, very excited."

Additionally, Never Go Back director Edward Zwick mentioned in his memoir (via Variety) that he had an interest in returning to the franchise. He blamed himself for not delivering what the audience wanted but mentioned having "a wonderful time working with Cobie Smulders."

He also refused to blame Cruise for not being close to the same height as Reacher in the books, but if Cruise were to call about a third movie, he admitted he would "definitely pick up:"

"'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,' which Tom Cruise and I made in 2016, fizzled at the box office. I blame myself (and my willing accomplice, Don Granger) for thinking the audience might enjoy a mash-up of ‘Jack Reacher’ and ‘Paper Moon,’ when in fact they just wanted more red meat. I had a wonderful time working with Cobie Smulders, and I certainly don’t blame Tom for not being [6'2"] — as the novelist Lee Child described his protagonist — and should Tom happen to call about making a third movie together, I’ll definitely pick up.”

If Jack Reacher 3 were to be greenlit, it would still be plenty of time away from being shot and released.

Currently, Cruise is still shooting his final Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible 8. He also has an outer space movie planned with Universal and Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman (per Variety), which is said to feature him performing the first civilian spacewalk outside of a space station (per Variety).

On top of those films, Cruise and Paramount have the green light for development on Top Gun 3 after 2022's Top Gun: Maverick became the biggest hit of the year. Making nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office (per Box Office Mojo), it became the highest-grossing movie of Tom Cruise's career by a wide margin.

Currently, Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger is set to pen the script, although it likely will not start filming for some time.

Another obstacle could be Cruise's new deal with Warner Bros. (per Variety), which could have him working on other potential movies like Edge of Tomorrow 2 before Jack Reacher 3 could go into production.

Will Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher 3 Ever Release?

Although Cruise and McQuarrie still have plenty of hope to make Jack Reacher 3, the film does not appear to be in the cards anytime soon.

Along with the reasons listed above, it would have to compete with the already-successful Reacher series on Prime Video, which stars Alan Ritchson in the leading role.

That show is already well on its way to a return for Season 3 (see more about its story here), which is due for release on Prime Video sometime in late 2025.

Taking this show into account along with Cruise's loaded schedule, it will at least be a long time until Jack Reacher 3 could even be considered a possibility. Even then, it appears unlikely that the movie will ever be made after subpar performances financially and critically from the first two films.

Both of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher movies are streaming on Netflix and Paramount+. The Reacher series can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more about Reacher below:

Who Dies In Reacher Season 2? Full List of Character Deaths

Reacher Season 3 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Serinda Swan Reveals Why She Complained on Set of Reacher Season 2