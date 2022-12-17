Dwayne Johnson Calls Out Fake DC Rumor That Made Him Look Bad

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has called out a "100% not true" rumor that began spreading among DC fans on social media.

Following the regime change at DC Studios that placed James Gunn and Peter Safran at the top of the food chain, the DCU superhero franchise has been seeing major changes overall. While the duo develops their plan for DC's "biggest story ever told," fans have been avidly speculating what, or who, the casualties from the existing status quo will be.

So far, Henry Cavill's Superman has been the only confirmed recast, although things aren't looking too good for the rest of the Justice League. One of the biggest potential targets is Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, as the Hollywood icon was in the middle of carving out his own corner of the DC world right when Gunn arrived.

The Rock was planning a future at DC after over a decade of trying to get Black Adam off the ground, with plans for sequels, Justice Society spin-offs, and even a fight with Cavill's Man of Steel.

However, Johnson recently had to debunk a rumor that made it seem like he may be feuding with DC and its new leadership.

Dwayne Johnson Debunks DC Social Media Rumor

DC

On Friday, December 16, rumors began spreading that Dwayne Johnson had unfollowed multiple DC-related accounts on his Instagram, including the official Black Adam movie account, DC Comics, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

As the most-followed actor on Instagram, no like, post, or unfollow on Johnson's account goes unnoticed and the star quickly stepped in to do damage control.

On Twitter, Johnson responded to a reshare of a post that claimed he had unfollowed DC's accounts, calling out the rumors as being "100% not true" and clarified he had "never followed" any of these accounts on his Instagram to begin with.

The Rock's DC Damage Control

It's a well-known fact that the movie is Johnson's passion project, and the actor has been quite vocal about its supporting its success on social media. While this latest instance appears to be a classic case of a false rumor spreading wildly out of control, it's not the only DC controversy The Rock has been caught up in lately.

Earlier in the week, Johnson and his team were accused of allegedly leaking a report to the press that indicated Black Adam was making more money than it actually is.

Along with that, many fans think that Henry Cavill's return as Superman in the film may have been included as a move to sell more tickets for Black Adam. Johnson reportedly demanded a Superman cameo in the film, only for Cavill to then be booted from the DCU under Gunn and Safran's new plan. One insider even said Cavill was but a "pawn in Dwayne's failed attempt to control a piece of DC".

It's not surprising then that The Rock has been catching some heat on social media lately for the whole DCU fiasco. Given the actor wants the Black Adam franchise to continue, it makes sense he would move to quickly dispel any false rumors about dissent between himself and the leadership at DC.

Black Adam is currently streaming on HBO Max.