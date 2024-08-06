Dr. Stone Season 4: Release, News & Everything We Know

Following its conclusion Season 3's conclusion in 2023, anime fans are waiting for the release of Dr. Stone Season 4.

Dr. Stone is an anime series based on the manga by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi, following the scientific journey of Senku Ishigami as he seeks to restore civilization after humanity has been petrified for 3,700 years.

The show combines adventure with scientific discovery, showcasing Senku's efforts to advance technology and rebuild society.

The third season of Dr. Stone, titled Dr. Stone: New World, aired in two parts, each consisting of 11 episodes, from April to June and October to December 2023, covering the "New World" arc from the manga.

Now fans are waiting for the next arc of mange to be brought to life in Dr. Stone Season 4.

When Will Dr. Stone Season 4 Release?

Dr. Stone

On December 21, 2023, after the Season 3 finale aired, Season 4 of Dr. Stone was announced, titled Dr. Stone: Science Future.

At the 2024 Anime Expo, it was officially confirmed that Dr. Stone: Science Future (Season 4) will be coming to Crunchyroll as the final season of the series.

The announcement, made with Yusuke Kobayashi (the Japanese voice of Senku), featured a panel showcasing scenes from previous seasons and concluded with a teaser for the upcoming season.

Based on the manga by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi, which ended in March 2022 after five years and 232 chapters, the anime adaptation began in Summer 2019.

The series has seen multiple seasons and specials, with the fourth season set to conclude the story following the finale of Dr. Stone: New World.

The release of Dr. Stone Season 4 is anticipated around mid to late 2025, following the pattern of previous seasons.

The first season premiered on July 5, 2019, the second on January 14, 2021, and the third season’s two parts aired from April to June and October to December 2023, respectively.

What Will Happen in Dr. Stone Season 4?

Dr. Stone

In Dr. Stone Season 4, titled Dr. Stone: Science Future, the Kingdom of Science will embark on a pivotal journey to continue its quest for advancement and to confront the enigmatic Why-man.

Following the dramatic conclusion of Season 3, where the crew set sail for America, Season 4 will adapt the "New America City" arc from the manga.

The team will face challenges as they explore the American continent, which is fraught with dangers and unexpected encounters.

The arrival in San Francisco reveals a somber landscape of petrified statues, contrasting sharply with their hopes of recovery.

The crew will split into teams for resource gathering and search missions, encountering hostile forces led by the mysterious Dr. Xeno and his operatives.

Tensions escalate as Senku and his allies engage in scientific and strategic battles against these new foes.

The season will focus on Senku’s efforts to build a space shuttle, revitalize vital resources, and forge new alliances while navigating treacherous confrontations with Xeno's forces.

Given that this is the final season, there is significant narrative ground to cover, including South America, New Stone World, Globetrotting, and Moon Mission arcs.

With such extensive material to adapt, there are concerns that the season may struggle to encompass all these storylines thoroughly, potentially leading to a condensed or accelerated conclusion.

Fans can expect an intense and action-packed season that aims to wrap up the series' epic journey, balancing the adaptation of remaining arcs with the resolution of long-standing plot threads.

Who's Cast in Dr. Stone Season 4?

Dr. Stone

In Dr. Stone Season 4, fans can expect to see the return of several key characters as the series concludes.

Senku Ishigami will continue to lead the scientific revival effort, facing off against new and old adversaries.

The season is likely to feature Magma, who was last seen in Season 4 stealing a gun and causing chaos, alongside Gen Asagiri, whose strategic mind is crucial for the team's success. Kohaku, Ibara, Kirisame, and other characters who played significant roles in the previous conflicts will also be integral as the narrative reaches its climax.

Additionally, Soyuz, who is revealed as the master’s heir, will play a pivotal role in resolving the series' central conflicts. Here's a look at the full cast and voice actors:

Senku - Yūsuke Kobayashi (JP) / Aaron Dismuke (EN)

Minami - Yoko Hikasa (JP) / Kristi Rothrock (EN)

Tsukasa - Yuichi Nakamura (JP) / Ian Sinclair (EN)

Gen - Kengo Kawanishi (JP) / Brandon McInnis (EN)

Suika - Karin Takahashi (JP) / Sarah Wiedenheft (EN)

Chrome - Gen Satō (JP) / Matt Shipman (EN)

Kirisame - Kaede Hondo (JP) / Lindsay Seidel (EN)

Kinro - Tomoaki Maeno (JP) / Jessie James Grelle (EN)

Ginro - Ayumu Murase (JP) / Justin Briner (EN)

Ryusui - Ryōta Suzuki (JP) / Clifford Chapin (EN)

Kohaku - Manami Numakura (JP) / Felecia Angelle (EN)

Dr. Stone is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Read more about anime on The Direct:

Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Hype Reaches New Heights Following Major Sequel Series Announcement

Does Tanjiro Die at 25 In Demon Slayer? His Fate Explained

Tower of God Season 2 Character and Cast Guide