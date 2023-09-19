Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2 Gets Release Window (Official)

DC's Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2 got an official release window to begin streaming on Max.

Doom Patrol has been an ongoing live-action series since 2019, following the superhero team from Grant Morrison's DC Comics.

The fourth and final season was split into two parts, with the first batch of episodes dropping from December 8, 2022 to January 5, 2023.

Doom Patrol Season 4 Release Window

DC

Entertainment Weekly (EW) reported that Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2 will debut on Max sometime this October.

This news follows actress Michelle Gomez expressing her concerns that the second part "was binned:"

"I have a sinking feeling the final installment of 'Doom Patrol' was binned. If this really is the case then get ready for a huge dump of my own. #bummer #we #are #doomed #sadface"

Fortunately, Gomez no longer needs to be worried following this official update. It's rumored that the Season 4 Part 2's premiere date will be Thursday, October 12.

How Will Doom Patrol Finish?

The Doom Patrol, featuring Robotman (Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan), Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita (April Bowlby), Cyborg (Joivan Wade), and Negative Man (Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk) are ready to finish their story.

At the end of Part 1 of Season 4, the oddball team was sent to the Orqwith, a frightening alternate dimension.

In an interview with EW, director Bosede Williams said that the Orqwith "should be dark and completely disorienting:"

"We knew that it should be dark and completely disorienting, because the characters have never seen anything like it. It should be gloomy, just to really take them out of their elements."

The main concern for the Doom Patrol is the looming threat of Immortus, who is capable of taking away the team's collective longevity.

Williams added that this is "a real turning point" and the end of Part 1 is something "they're going to be struggling with:"

"They are deeply affected. It's a real turning point for every single character. It's a massive thing that they're going to be struggling with, and some of them are conflicted. Some of them are okay with that and want to move on, but then others are not so sure."

Check out how the story unfolds when Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2 streams on Max this October.