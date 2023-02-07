Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen’s Murderous Wanda Gets Her Own Funko

Funko announced a new vinyl figure for Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, one that captures one of her darkest moments.

The Scarlet Witch has had quite the adventure in the MCU over the last few years.

She had a rough upbringing, got mixed in with the wrong robot, lost her brother, and got acquainted with the right android who then died—twice. Her natural response? To mind control an entire town and make it her perfect fantasy life.

She only slid further downhill from there. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Scarlet Witch was the antagonist, as she aimed to murder America Chavez in order to get her children back.

To commemorate some of that long journey, fans can purchase a new Funko Pop! based on her murderous multiversal rampage.

Wanda Gets a Murderous Funko Pop!

Marvel Studios

Funko Pop! officially revealed a new figure of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The new Funko showcases Olsen’s character mid-rampage on Earth-838.

Funko

The details are on point and even include the creepy Darkhold juice running down her face.

Funko

The Funko Pop! even glows in the dark, which will likely make it a creepy addition to one’s display at night.

Funko

Fans can pre-order the new Wanda Maximoff Funko Pop! here for $14.99 USD.

Funko

Comparing the vinyl to a screenshot directly from Multiverse of Madness further showcases the collectible‘s accuracy.

When Will Wanda Maximoff Show Up Next?

This isn’t Elizabeth Olsen’s only Funko in recent weeks. Not so long ago, the company announced one based on her appearance in Captain America: Civil War, which is actually one of a much larger set.

Collectibles may be exciting, but it doesn’t keep fans from continuing to wonder just when they’ll see Wanda Maximoff.

Despite what it looked like at the end of Multiverse of Madness, the former hero almost certainly didn’t actually perish while taking down Mount Wundagore. But when might she pop back up? After all, she has plenty to atone for.

One of the top places for Wanda to show her face is at some point in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Not only is Kathryn Hahn’s villain (who debuted in WandaVision) the lead, but Wiccan is also rumored to debut—the same one who is the son of the Scarlet Witch.

Hopefully, after that, given her Multiverse meddling, she’ll be a key component in defeating Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror when he makes himself known to the world.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.