Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms New Type of Fight Scenes In Doctor Strange 2

Over the last 14 years since its inception, the MCU has introduced dozens of heroes, each of which brings something new and unique to the Avenging table. After Moon Knight, the supernatural is all the rage right now in the Marvel universe, which began when 2016's Doctor Strange introduced audiences to the magical side of the franchise.

Every hero has their own fighting style to suit their unique power sets; Captain America bashes enemies with his shield, Iron Man shoots repulsor blasts, and Doctor Strange uses intricate hand gestures to cast spells and open portals.

The Avenging sorcerer undeniably sits alongside Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, and Thor as the most powerful heroes in the MCU, and several of them will appear in May's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Cumberbatch's good doctor and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will lead the charge in the magical sequel, but it remains uncertain who exactly they'll be going up against. But with the Multiversal event set to be the biggest film of the year, there's no doubt the fights it offers will be grand and visually spectacular, and one actor has just teased how they'll be different from the past.

Doctor Strange 2 Features New Types of Fights

Marvel

During a recent interview with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch teased the new types of fighting styles his sorcerer will use in Multiverse of Madness.

The British star first described how he will use some new magical maneuvers when casting his spells in the sequel, while also confirming the classic sling ring portal motion will return:

"Yeah, and there'll be some new ones to, sort of, get TikTok ready for I guess. The old sling ring maneuver, which has become one of the traits, when he does that circular thing to portal through from one place to another, a very handy way of skipping traffic, I'd be very grateful for that."

Cumberbatch went on to describe how there's "a lot more that he's asked to do in this," including some physical "hand-to-hand stuff" that will see him get "up close and personal:"

"But it's evolved from that. There's a lot more that he's asked to do in this. And also some physical stuff that doesn't involve magic that is just about hand-to-hand stuff, which, I like that. He's often seen as this ethereal brainy character, but I get pretty up close and personal in some of this film which I think is good."

Who's Doctor Strange Punching in the Sequel?

Finally getting to do some stunts and choreographed fighting no doubt made filming Multiverse of Madness a lot of fun for Cumberbatch. After all, Doctor Strange has yet to have a physical fight in the MCU, with most of his action scenes relying on magical gestures which only turn into the visual spectacle they are in post-production.

Given the types of threats that Doctor Strange is used to facing, it's hard to tell who he'll be getting up close and personal within this movie. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch appears to be the villain of the piece, but it's tough to imagine the two sorcerers getting into a fistfight, and the same goes for the giant alien squid Gargantos.

The trailers have already offered a brief peek at a hand-cuffed Strange blocking the sword attacks of Chiwetel Ejiofor's Baron Mordo, indicating the two sorcerers will find themselves in a magicless face-off.

Of course, Doctor Strange will no doubt go toe-to-toe with plenty more foes who have yet to be revealed in the trailers, and who knows that form those fights may take, but fans don't have long to wait now to get their answers.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6.