Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Franchise Is Getting a Revival from Disney

A fan-favorite sci-fi franchise is reportedly getting a revival from Disney. Disney and science fiction have been two peas in a pod for decades. Whether it is Tron, Avatar, or Star Wars, the iconic Hollywood studio has been a figurehead of big-budget sci-fi storytelling. Its collection of titles appears to be on the verge of growth, with the revival of another beloved name in the genre.

According to a new report from noted insider Daniel Richtman, Disney is developing a reboot of the Maze Runner franchise in partnership with 20th Century Studios.

Richtman shared the information on X, revealing that the new Maze Runner project would take place outside of the story of the books the original films were based on, being described as an "original story set in the same universe:"

"A new 'Maze Runner' movie is in development that is an original story set in the same universe. New leads too."

This comes just seven years after the original trilogy of Maze Runner films wrapped up, adapting the epic dystopian tale of survival as written in James Dashner's acclaimed sci-fi book series.

The new movie would be produced and distributed by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. 20th Century Fox was the original studio behind the first three Maze Runner movies.

The original Maze Runner movies received generally positive reviews from audiences, with the first film (released in 2014) being the most well-received of the bunch. However, the franchise remains a hit among fans, thanks to its well-received series of books, which stand among Twilight, The Hunger Games, and Divergent as modern classics of young adult literature.

Why Is Disney Rebooting The Maze Runner?

20th Century Studios

While Wes Ball's trilogy of Maze Runner movies was fine enough, it may come as a surprise to some that the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios would want to take another stab at the sci-fi franchise.

Ball has moved on after the end of the three original films, now directing the likes of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie.

However, there is still a community of fans eager for more of the Maze Runner world. The books on which the movies are based have remained a staple of young adult reading, suggesting a potential demand for a new film.

Things like The Hunger Games have seen success in dipping their toes back in the cinematic waters, bringing forth new filmic offerings for fans over the last couple of years, long after the original quadrilogy came to an end.

What is interesting to note is that the reported Maze Runner revival will be without its leads (such as Dylan O'Brien and Will Poulter) and will tell an original story set within the continuity of the books, but not directly adapting any source material.

This is a different tack from where The Hunger Games has gone, as that franchise has adapted further stories written by author Suzanne Collins.

Maze Runner author James Dashner has continued the book series, with two more mainline books and another spin-off trilogy known as The Maze Cutter. Yet, Disney and 20th Century Studios seemingly want to do their own thing.