Disney+ Reveals the 5 Most Popular Star Wars Movies In 2025

New data has shown which Star Wars movies fans have streamed the most on Disney+ in 2025. Due to the franchise's generational history and cultural significance, fans have strong opinions on which live-action Star Wars films are top tier. But thanks to analytics, there's data to back up which Lucasfilm entry fans are watching the most.

FlixPatrol, a streaming analytics platform, released data on 2025's most popular Star Wars movies on Disney+, allowing for the creation of a top 5 streaming list based on the Star Wars film library. Widely considered the best Star Wars movie, The Empire Strikes Back made the cut, but it wasn't number one, and fans may be surprised by what was, as well as which movies didn't make the list at all.

For reference, FlixPatrol's in-house data is collected from each major streaming platform, aggregating any streamer's top 5 in different regions. This list was collected and organized using the data aggregation platform from its Top 10 United States Disney+ Overall pages for every Star Wars movie, and seeing how many Disney+ U.S. top 10 chart points it has earned since January 1, 2025.

Each position on the top 10 attributes a point to a film per day (i.e., position one awards 10 points per day on the chart, two awards nine, three awards eight, and so on). This is then totalled up for each day, which gives the point totals.

The following is the top 5 list of the most-streamed Star Wars movies on Disney+ in 2025:

5.) The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars

Again, the fact that The Empire Strikes Back is among the most popular Star Wars movies of 2025 is no surprise. What is, however, is that it's only number 5 with 18 points. It also barely beat out Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (check out which Rogue One characters returned in Andor Season 2 here), which earned 15.

Released in 1980, The Empire Strikes Back was the sequel to 1977's A New Hope and will forever be remembered for introducing Yoda and shocking audiences with the twist that Darth Vader was Luke's father. The Empire Strikes Back also expanded that galaxy far, far away while telling a surprisingly darker story, all of which concluded with Han Solo frozen in carbonite and a cliffhanger ending.

4.) A New Hope

Star Wars

According to FlixPatrol, the original Star Wars topped The Empire Strikes Back by a wide margin, having earned an impressive 45 points compared to its sequel's 18.

The film that started it all, A New Hope (which was originally just called Star Wars) changed pop culture forever by taking audiences along with farmboy Luke Skywalker to learn about the Force, the Jedi, and lightsabers. Furthermore, the film made its mark by introducing a new generation of special effects and blockbuster storytelling.

3. Attack of the Clones

Star Wars

Perhaps the biggest shocker on this list, Attack of the Clones is currently the third most-watched Star Wars movie on Disney+ this year, having earned a surprising 63 points.

The second film in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, and set a decade after The Phantom Menace, 2002's Attack of the Clones set the pieces in motion for Anakin Skywalker's path to the Dark Side. However, the film's angsty love story and dialogue (I hate sand), along with some underdeveloped characters and plot lines, have long made this film one of the franchise's most panned. But clearly, the fans still have love for Hayden Christensen's entry, especially those with Disney+ subscriptions.

2.) Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars

One of the more popular prequels, it's not surprising that Revenge of the Sith made the top 5 of the most-streamed Star Wars movies. But it's possible the film had a little help earning 95 points on FlixPatrol's list since the threequel just celebrated its 20th anniversary in April (complete with a new Sith-inspired popcorn bucket).

First released in 2005, Revenge of the Sith finally showed how Anakin Skywalker fell to the Dark Side and became Darth Vader. In the years since, Order 66 and Anakin and Obi-Wan's lightsaber duel on Mustafar have become among the franchise's most famous moments.

1. The Phantom Menace

Star Wars

Just squeaking out the top spot from Attack of the Clones, The Phantom Menace is currently the most popular Star Wars movie on Disney+ with an impressive 110 points.

The first Star Wars movie to be released after the original trilogy, 1999's The Phantom Menace introduced a new sleek aesthetic, groundbreaking CGI, and Anakin Skywalker's origin story, as well as Jar Jar Binks (who is returning in a Disney+ show this year) and the double-bladed lightsaber-wielding Darth Maul. While certain aspects are beloved by fans today, it's rarely considered the best of the franchise, but apparently, podracing and "Duel of the Fates" have been in high demand this year.