Disney+ Reveals Expansion Into 48 New Countries & Territories

Disney+ highlights a massive content library featuring content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and Disney. The House of Mouse's streaming service has experienced stellar growth in terms of subscriber count over the years, mainly due to the consistent launch of new content every month. The streamer is home to much-talked-about MCU projects such as WandaVision and Loki as well as Star Wars' perennial live-action series, The Mandalorian.

After successfully launching in the United States, Disney+ gradually rolled out across several countries. During Disney Investor Day in 2020, the company announced that some territories in Eastern Europe and Asia will gain access to the streaming service.

In August 2021, Disney also announced that Disney+ will launch in Africa and the Middle East in mid-2022. Now, the full list of the countries involved in the previous announcement has been unveiled.

Disney+ Set to Launch in More Territories

Disney

Disney, via Digital Trends, announced Disney+'s worldwide expansion this summer, officially unveiling 48 new countries on the list.

Disney+ will first launch in South Africa on May 18, followed by more territories in Europe and the Middle East starting on June 8.

Based on the list, prices are expected to vary a little due to the location, but Digital Trends pointed out that they are mostly equivalent to previous costs in other countries.

The full list of the countries included alongside the respective prices can be seen below:

May 18

South Africa: 119 ZAR a month, 1,190 a year

June 8

Algeria: 399.99 DZD a month, 3,998.99 a year

Bahrain: 8.99 USC a month, 88.99 a year

Egypt: 49.99 EGP a month, 498.99 a year

Iraq: 4,999.99 IQD a month, 49,998.99 a year

Jordan: 2.99 JOD a month, 28.99 a year

Kuwait: 8.99 USD a month, 88.99 a year

Lebanon: 4.49 USD a month, 43.99 a year

Libya: 2.99 USD a month, 28.99 a year

Morocco: 32.99 MAD a month, 328.99 a year

Oman: 8.99 USD a month, 88.99 a year

Palestine Territories: 6.99 USD a month, 68.99 a year

Qatar: 29.99 a month, 298.99 a year

Saudi Arabia: 29.99 SAR a month, 298.99 a year

Tunisia: 3.49 TND a month, 33.49 a year

United Arab Emirates: 29.99 AED a month, 298.99 a year

Yemen: 2.99 USC a month, 28.99 a year

June 14

Albania: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Åland Islands: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Andorra, 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Bosnia & Herzegovina: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands, St. Helena: 7.99 GBP, 79.90 a year

Bulgaria: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Croatia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Czech Republic: 199 CZK a month, 1,990 a year

Estonia, 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Faroe Islands: 79 DKK a month, 790 a year

French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre, and Miquelon Overseas Collective: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Greece: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Hungary: 2,490 HUF a month, 24,900 a year

Kosovo: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Latvia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Liechtenstein: 12.90 CHF a month, 129 a year

Lithuania: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Malta: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Montenegro: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

North Macedonia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Poland: 28.99 PLN a month, 289.90 a year

Romania 29.99 RON a month, 299.90 a year

San Marino: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Serbia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Sint Maarten: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Slovakia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Slovenia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Svalbard & Jan Mayen: 89 NOK a month, 890 a year

Turkey: 34.99 TRY a month, 349.90 a year

Vatican City: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

June 16

Israel: 39.90 ILS a month, 399 a year

Disney+ Slowly Taking Over the World

Disney+'s upcoming launch in most parts of Africa and the Middle East should serve as positive news for Marvel fans everywhere. Although Disney earlier promised that the streaming service would be available worldwide by the end of 2021, this announcement is still a step in the right direction as it slowly takes over more territories across the globe.

Ever since its official launch, Disney+ has showcased a series of new features and innovations that make subscribers' lives easy, such as the GroupWatch feature and new parental controls that paved the way for the arrival of the Defenders shows. It is unknown if these will be available for launch in the countries above, but it is widely expected that they will be part of it in order to attract more subscribers.

Meanwhile, notable omissions from the list are Asian countries such as China and the Philippines. There could be several factors as to why Disney is not making headway in launching the streaming service in the aforementioned territories. It's possible that certain distribution rights are still being negotiated by Disney to create a smooth transition for these countries.

Still, despite those omissions, launching Disney+ in 48 countries is a win-win for the House of Mouse.