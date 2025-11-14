Disney Lets Deadpool Drop F-Bombs Aboard New Cruise Ship (Video)

Disney allowed Deadpool to get a bit foul-mouthed during a show on its newest cruise ship, Disney Destiny. The Disney brand is well-known for creating an empire in the theme park and movie industries, but it also has a major presence when it comes to offshore vacationing through cruises, which are officially recognized under Disney Cruise Line.

Previously, six cruise ships operated under the Disney Cruise Line, but the House of Mouse is gearing up for the maiden voyage of its newest ship, the Disney Destiny. It will be officially launched on November 20, 2025, but it has been undergoing previews recently, allowing fans to experience some features they can be a part of. One of those experiences includes a Marvel show, which stars Deadpool. In classic Wade Wilson fashion, he can't help but drop some F-bombs.

In the Saga entertainment lounge on the Disney Destiny cruise ship, fans will get the chance to see a Marvel show titled With Great Power: A Marvel Comedy Show. The show features a variety of MCU characters and their arcs throughout the franchise, but most notably, Deadpool makes an appearance and has quite a bit to say about Disney itself and the new cruise ship.

In total, the Merc with a Mouth let about three F-bombs fly during his appearance on the show. However, they weren't said in full, as Disney bleeped part of the word out when he said it. However, it was technically still there, which is somewhat surprising considering the show takes place on a Disney Cruise ship. However, Deadpool was nice enough to apologize, saying he "forgot" that he "was on a Disney Cruise:"

"The virtue was f***ing awesomeness. Hey, don't you bleep me. Don't you f*cking bleep me! F***! Oh, sorry, sorry, sorry about that. I forgot I was on a Disney Cruise."

Hilariously, when Deadpool first appeared in the show, he began by addressing the "Disney adults" in the room and making fun of them by saying that their presence was "magical." In recent years, the term "Disney adults" gained popularity, with many criticizing the increasing number of adults visiting Disney parks without children present. So, of course, Deadpool had to jump in on the action:

"A room full of Disney adults. How magical. So, what are we up to in here? Oh, don't tell me. Is this the 'Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue' at sea? Wow. What an interesting concept. Someone at Imagineering has been hitting the sauce. Sorry to barge in. I couldn't take it anymore. I was in the middle of trying to contact guest services to make up a story about an inappropriate towel animal sculpture being left in my room last night. Just had to get in on this."

Deadpool also made sure to poke fun at Disney for using pre-recorded videos that are supposed to seem as though they are in real time. Disney often uses pre-recorded videos that Cast Members interact with on attractions to make the experience seem more realistic. For example, on Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, the cast member talks to a pre-recorded video of Goofy, and it looks as though they are having an actual conversation:

Gamble: "Okay, we're kind of in the middle of a show right now. I'm Gamble. This is Zayah. We're going through all the Marvel heroes."



Deadpool: "Oh, sorry, actor. This little gag is pre-recorded. You really need to time out your dialogue a little better, kiddo [long pause]. Exactly! That's a hilarious observation and such an important [indistinct] statement from you."

In the show, Disney's most R-rated character "wants to get in on the action," so he convinces the two real characters, Gamble and Zayah, to perform a puppet show with him. However, he throws in another inappropriate joke that references masturbation.

Specifically, when one of the cast members pulls out a sock puppet of Wolverine, Deadpool apologizes if that one "is a little crusty:"

Deadpool: "Any-whoo, Deady-Poo wants in on the action. But, we gotta close her out with a good scene. I know... puppets!"



Gamble: "Did you just say puppets?"



Deadpool: "Shhh, no more questions, [indistinct]. Top drawer of the file cabinet. I put a little something-something in there for you ding-dongs." Gamble: "Sock puppets?" Deadpool: "Those are not mere sock puppets. Those are state-of-the-art Disney theatrical sock puppets. Move over, 'Lion King on Broadway.' Those are finale-worthy. Oh, and, uh, sorry if the Wolverine one's a little crusty. DJ, hit it [plays This Is How We Do It]. Yeah, that's it. Go and stick your hands where the sun don't shine, get on your knees, it's puppet show time."

Deadpool's section of the cruise ship show also includes a nod to Fantasmic!, one of Disney's most iconic theme park shows. As the character did in Deadpool & Wolverine, he made it a point to make fun of Disney for owning the rights to the Fantasmic! theme, saying that he was "glad" they did:

"Now, that's what I call Disney magic. Ooh, DJ, give me that 'Fantasmic!' ending [plays 'Fantasmic!' theme song]. So glad we have the rights to this song!"

It almost goes without saying, but the With Great Power: A Marvel Comedy Show experience is geared more toward adults than it is children. It is still technically safe for kids to watch, as the language is censored and the other innuendos would only be understood by an older audience. However, the target audience for the show is older teenagers and adults.

Is Deadpool Coming to the Disney World Parks?

Marvel Studios

Since Disney's newest cruise ship features extensive Marvel content, including Deadpool, many may wonder if some of those characters could make their way into Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. After all, Marvel is one of the most popular intellectual properties (IPs) in the world, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the biggest rides at Disney World, so it would only make sense for other major heroes like Deadpool to be added to the parks as well.

Well, unfortunately, it is not as simple as hiring an actor and letting them roam around Hollywood Studios or EPCOT. In 1994, Marvel signed an agreement with Universal Studios, allowing Universal to create a Marvel-themed land at its second gate, now known as Islands of Adventure. In that contract, it stated that Universal would have the theme park rights to characters associated with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, and that Universal would have exclusive use of those characters east of the Mississippi River.

That contract is still in place today and has an indefinite lifespan. Therefore, Disney is legally prohibited from using certain characters or teams at Disney World, which is why Disneyland features most of the Marvel content in its theme parks.

Deadpool is tricky because it could be argued that he is most recognizable as a solo character; still, Marvel likely has been turned down from using him, or he would have already appeared sometime in the past.

However, fans will at least get to see Deadpool continue to appear on-screen in the MCU, as the character is now firmly part of that franchise.