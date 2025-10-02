Disney Announces First-Ever Cable Release Of Underrated Pixar Movie

Disney confirmed that one of Pixar's underrated movies is set to premiere on the Disney Channel soon. Pixar has had a lot of hits over the years, and a memorable entry in its animated lineup is 2023's Elemental. Pixar's romantic comedy adventure is its 27th feature film, and it follows the story of two opposite elements (fire and water) falling in love with one another. While Elemental received a 57% critic rating from Rotten Tomatoes, a great audience score, combined with good word of mouth, catapulted the movie into box office success.

After an incredible box office run, Elemental's success carried over to streaming, with it becoming the most-viewed movie across all streamers during its opening weekend in the United States. With two years removed from its theatrical premiere, Elemental is still on the island of relevancy after news emerged about its debut on cable TV.

Disney (via Disney Beat) confirmed that Pixar's Elemental is set to premiere on the Disney Channel on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. ET. This marks the second Pixar movie to be released on Disney Channel this year, following Luca's debut on New Year's Day.

Elemental's upcoming debut on the Disney Channel offers an opportunity for Pixar's underrated movie to be viewed by a wider audience, mainly because it can be accessible without a streaming subscription or a digital purchase.

Directed by Peter Sohn, Elemental follows the story of Wade and Ember as unexpected star-crossed lovers who challenge the deep-seated status quo due to being on opposite sides of the planet's anthropomorphic elements of nature. Elemental has a star-studded cast led by Leah Lewis (Ember), Mamoudou Athie (Wade), Ronnie Del Carmen (Bernie), Shila Ommi (Cinder), and Catherine O’Hara (Brooke). Elemental premiered in theaters on June 16, 2023.

Why Elemental's Cable TV Is Crucial for the Pixar Movie

Pixar

Elemental is perhaps one of Pixar's surprising success stories, and the hype for the movie had an upward trajectory after it premiered in theaters in June 2023.

The movie's upcoming release on Disney Channel is poised to elevate Elemental once more, since it has the chance to be rediscovered by young and old viewers alike, potentially boosting its chances of a sequel being made. Elemental's looming debut on Disney Channel also allows Pixar's underrated movie to further cement its place as a classic film.

Elemental's place on Disney Channel's lineup also keeps it relevant despite having been released in 2023. It ensures families will have a chance to watch it together, which could serve as a reminder of the movie's emotional themes, powerful family dynamic, and the fun romantic comedy undertones sprinkled throughout the story.

At this point, there is no official word if Elemental will be made. In September 2023, industry insider Jeff Beck teased that Elemental 2 may be in the cards, but no update has been made since then. If Elemental finds newfound success in its Disney Channel run, it's possible that Disney could look into developing another project set within the confines of Element City.