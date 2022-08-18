Deadpool’s Official Twitter Account Makes D--k Joke In Celebration of 1M Followers

Deadpool's MCU debut has long been anticipated by fans, but it's only a matter of time before the character's proper introduction due to the upcoming arrival of Deadpool 3. While everyone is waiting for Ryan Reynolds to butt heads with other members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, there has been no shortage of references and Easter eggs tied to the Merc with a Mouth in the past years.

Disneyland's Avengers Assemble: Flight Force ride featured a Deadpool nod while Free Guy used Taika Waititi's Korg and Ryan Reynolds' Marvel mercenary for a hilarious mini-crossover promo. This is on top of the slew of promising updates about Deadpool 3, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teasing that he wants to elevate the threequel to new heights within the MCU.

Now, an important milestone from Deadpool's Twitter account has emerged, and as expected, it includes MCU Easter eggs.

Deadpool's Twitter Account Reaches Important Milestone

Deadpool's official Twitter account celebrated reaching 1 million followers with a hilarious post along with the caption saying, "underachieving since 2014."

The post included a graphic comparing the follower count of several official Marvel Twitter accounts, featuring Iron Man and Spider-Man. It also mocked Hulk's official account for having fewer followers than him, placing a note that says "ignore."

The image also has a naughty joke, noting that "sexy guys finish last:"

Twitter

Interestingly, the alt text for the post says "Next goal: a million dreams," which is likely a reference to the song of the same name from The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman.

Deadpool's Twitter Mirrors Ryan Reynolds' MCU Portrayal

Deadpool's Twitter account clearly knows how to embody the real-life Wade Wilson. It seems that this is a preview of how the MCU's Deadpool would interact with other members of the Avengers.

The hilarious mocking of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk could also hint that a potential meeting between the two characters will happen down the line. It's also fitting that Bruce Banner is now Smart Hulk, meaning that this could pave the way for more exciting banter between him and Deadpool.

She-Hulk already gave a taste of the MCU's fourth-wall-breaking approach, and Deadpool will likely take it to the next level by adding more R-16 dialogue that would mock the current heroes of the franchise. Deadpool 3 writer Rhett Reese expressed excitement about this prospect, saying that they "[have] a treasure trove of things to poke fun at now."

Meanwhile, the alt text of the post also indicates that the rivalry between Reynolds and Hugh Jackman still continues. While it's unknown if this will carry over into the MCU, it's possible that Jackman as a real-life actor (not Wolverine) would show up to end this clash once and for all.

More Deadpool 3 news may end up being revealed at this year's D23 event, with Marvel potentially confirming its release date and other cast members who will join Reynolds.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are streaming on Disney+.