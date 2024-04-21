Marvel Studios has officially announced the release of Deadpool & Wolverine's second trailer, and many fans are wondering what time it will hit screens.

The first trailer for Deadpool 3 was released in February as part of the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast. Fans were treated to new looks at many returning icons and teases of the threequel's Multiversal plot and its connections to Loki's TVA.

What Time Will Deadpool 3's New Trailer Release?

Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds confirmed the imminent release of Deadpool & Wolverine's second trailer on X (formerly Twitter) with a new teaser video that concluded by saying, "New Trailer Tomorrow" - Monday, April 22.

The new teaser featured clips of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine over the years from The Wolverine, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and a particular emphasis on Logan where the mutant hero last appeared and ultimately met his demise.

But what time will Deadpool & Wolverine's new trailer hit the web?

Marvel Studios typically releases its trailers in three ways - during panels and conventions, as part of major sports broadcasts, or with a random online drop.

As no major panels are taking place on April 22 and no sporting events are set to air on the Disney-owned ABC, the trailer should be released across social media channels from Marvel Studios, Reynolds, and Jackman.

Turning back through other recent Marvel Studios trailers that were not released as part of a sporting or convention event, most have debuted online at either 9 a.m. or 12 p.m. ET (6 a.m. or 9 a.m. PT):

The teaser confirming Deadpool 3's imminent trailer release can be seen below:

What To Expect in Deadpool & Wolverine's Second Trailer

The first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine emphasized Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and the movie's place as a sequel to his previous film. This came along with teases of its Multiversal plot and MCU connections through the TVA.

Going into the second trailer, fans should prepare for a much bigger focus on the MCU blockbuster's other titular hero - Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. After all, the Australian actor reprising his mutant role is undeniably among the movie's strongest selling points that will become prominent in the near-release marketing.

MCU fans will likely be treated to a proper look at Jackman in his comic-accurate yellow and blue Wolverine suit getting into some action with Deadpool. The dynamic between Jackman and Reynolds' mutants will likely be vital to Deadpool 3 and the upcoming trailer could emphasize their banter to make that clear.

One of the biggest surprises in Deadpool & Wolverine's first trailer came with the reveal that Aaron Stanford is returning as the fire-powered mutant Pyro. As the Multiversal threequel is expected to be packed with past Marvel cameos, it wouldn't be surprising to see at least one more confirmed in the second trailer.

Among those who could be finally confirmed with the trailer is Jennifer Garner's Elektra, who made her debut in Ben Affleck's 2003 Daredevil movie. Her involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine has been all-but-confirmed since last July and now may be time to make it official with a peak at Elektra back in action.

Additionally, the first trailer only included a back-of-the-head shot of Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova - the sister of Charles Xavier who will antagonize Deadpool, Wolverine, and the whole Multiverse in the threequel. The next look ought to dive more into her villainy with a proper look at her in action.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on Friday, July 26.

